Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn has shared shocking photos from the scene of a car crash, where her helped save a man's life by pulling him from a burning vehicle.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to say that he was in the "right place, right time" after finding the driver trapped at the crash scene in Austin on Sunday night.

With the help of three other people, Osborn rescued the man after the vehicle had crashed under a bridge and burst into flames.

Osborn wrote about the heroic efforts on Twitter: "Most of the time the saying goes 'wrong place, wrong time.' But this time I believe God had me, us at the right place at the exact right time.

"Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man's life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I'd never imagine being a part of in a million years."

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

Osborn shared photos of the others who helped save the stricken driver, who escaped with minor injuries from the crash scene.

The NFL star also shared shocking images of the car on fire and the aftermath of the burned-out vehicle, after the flames had been extinguished.

The wide receiver spoke to ESPN's Adam Schefter about the incident and the drama that unfolded as he was riding home in an Uber.

When they saw the crash scene, Osborn and the Uber driver stopped and rushed over but were wary that the vehicle might explode as the hood was on fire.

Osborn managed to free the driver, who was unable to escape by himself and had no passengers in the car, and drag him to safety as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Speaking on ESPN, Osborn said: "We got him out the car and that's when I picked him up, and he's bleeding all over my shirt and everything.

"I pick him up and carry him about 10, 15 yards because this way we're away from the car a little bit. By then, the ambulance came. The firefighters got the flames to go down. The car was good. The police officers got his information and everything, and they came back and told us, 'You saved that man's life.'"

Osborn said he has been in contact with the man he saved as well as the other three that helped at the scene.

The Vikings star has said that he is planning to go to the hospital to check on the driver, who suffered an ankle injury and a cut lip in the crash.

He admitted that he had trouble sleeping afterwards as the scene affected him more than he thought it would.

He added: "I didn't think it would affect me too much. I thought I would just be able to go to sleep and be fine, but I couldn't sleep."

Osborn was a 5th-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft and has made 110 catches for 1,305 years and 12 touchdowns in his career so far.

He is the current number three selection behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen but caught ten passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-point record-breaking comeback win against the Colts last December, which is the largest comeback in NFL history.

It has been reported that Osborn spends his offseason training in Austin and 2023 will be the final year of his rookie contract with the Vikings.

