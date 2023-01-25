NFL's Most Valuable Players Nominees Sparks Fierce Debate—'C'mon Now'

The finalists for the 2022 NFL awards have been announced, including the five players who are in contention to be crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

A new voting system has been used this time around which has seen people having the chance for their five picks for MVP, while the top three can be voted on the other awards.

The 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony will be aired live on February 9, and once again the selection has prompted a furious debate on social media as to who deserves to take the top awards.

The MVP sees four quarterbacks and a wide receiver in the final five, with Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes all in the hunt.

AP Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Bills QB

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

There has been plenty of debate on social media about the various qualities these players bring to their teams and to the NFL, with no one player seemingly to be

unanimously backed to win.

One person makes a case for Bengals star Burrows, tweeting: "None of these guys have done more for their franchise than Burrow. Just three years ago, we were on pace to continue a 30-year mediocre streak.

"Joe Burrow changed that culture. He beats Mahomes a 4th time in a row and it's case closed."

This got plenty of replies, with one commenting back: "Change the culture, huh? The Chiefs hadn't won a Superbowl in 50 years prior to Mahomes. The Bengals are still waiting for their Superbowl win."

A third pointed out on Twitter: "Unfortunate that Hurts and Burrow and Allen did not play full seasons and Mahomes was gifted the one seed to get one of the easiest MVPs of all time. Brady had better statistics last year and a better offense and lost."

While another believes it should be a done deal, tweeting: "Do the right thing and give it to Burrow. He turned the entire Bengals organization around in three years. Give this man some credit."

Vikings wide receiver, Jefferson, was getting some love on social media, with many pointing out that he got on the list without the help of an offensive line protecting him.

One person tweeted: "Justin Jefferson single handedly won the Vikings games. He was the most valuable player on one of the best teams in the league."

Other awards go to Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, among others.



The top coach award will be fought out between the Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott, Jaguars' Doug Pederson, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan and the Eagles' Nick Sirianni.

Here are the other award nominees:

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll, Giants

Sean McDermott, Bills

Doug Pederson, Jaguars

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Nick Sirianni, Eagles

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Lions OC

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers DC

Shane Steichen, Eagles OC

