NFL Rookie Quarterbacks Who Made a Good Impression in First Preseason Game

Several of the 14 quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft debuted in preseason games for their respective teams last weekend. As it goes, some quarterbacks ended up having better results than others.

More than one preseason game is needed to gauge if the Carolina Panthers were correct in taking Bryce Young with the first pick or if the Rams got a steal by taking Stetson Bennett in the fourth round with the 128th selection. However, there's always room to discuss which quarterbacks got off to good start.

Young and Bennett were among a group of quarterbacks who made positive impressions in their first game wearing an NFL uniform.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers waits to take the field against the New York Jets during the first quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty

Young threw for 21 yards on 4-6 passing for the Panthers in a 27-0 loss against the New York Jets. He fared well against the Jets' first-team defense, which was one of the better units last season. How the Panthers offensive line develops will factor heavily in the prospects of success for Young in his rookie season. He got hit several times and had to rush throws, leading Panthers offensive line coach James Campen telling his unit their effort was unacceptable after the game.

"Top to bottom, it doesn't matter if it was preseason, regular season, or off-season. The s--- was not good enough at any level, from any position, myself included, especially myself," tackle Cameron Erving told reporters. "All we can do is come back, try to regroup, and f---ing fix it.

"We know we did not play to our standard. So all that needed to be said was that s---'s not good enough."

Anthony Richardson threw an interception on his first drive with the Indianapolis Colts after getting picked 4th overall in the first round. The former Florida Gators QB bounced back to end his outing with 67 yards on 7-12 passing during Saturday's loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Richardson has high-level arm talent and is an adept runner. He can extend plays by moving the pocket with his legs and delivering a tight spiral. NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms said on Monday that Richardson's game reminds him of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That's lofty praise, but Richardson has tantalizing potential due to his ability to run with authority and his strong arm.

Bennett isn't fighting for a starting role, since Matthew Stafford is firmly positioned as the Los Angeles Rams QB1. Bennett also knows the nature of football requires him to stay ready for anything.

Bennett threw a touchdown on an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua against the Los Angeles Chargers. In his first game in SoFi Stadium since leading the University of Georgia to a victory in the National Championship Game, Bennett went 17-29 passing for 191 yards.