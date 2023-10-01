BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM and bet365 are all rolling out new bonuses for players. These NFL sportsbook promos will set the stage for a huge Week 4.

NFL Sportsbook Promos: $3415 Bonuses From DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, More

There is no shortage of options for bettors when it comes to the NFL this week. We have a full slate of games on tap for the late afternoon games. Not to mention, there are two compelling matchups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football as well. Sign up with these NFL sportsbook promos and take advantage of the best bonuses on the market.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $350 Bonuses

DraftKings Sportsbook will provide players with an opportunity to get off to a fast start. Simply create a new account and bet $5 on any NFL game today. This will unlock a $200 instant bonus to go along with $150 in no-sweat NFL bets.

Here's an opportunity for bettors to win two different types of bonuses for the NFL. DraftKings Sportsbook will provide players with an opportunity to get off to a fast start. Simply create a new account and bet $5 on any NFL game today. This will unlock a $200 instant bonus to go along with $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. This welcome offer is unlike anything else on the market.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $350 in total bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Download the App to Win $200

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS

Signing up and downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook app is the easiest way to unlock a $200 bonus. Anyone who claims this offer and bets $5 on the NFL will unlock these bonus bets. It's important to highlight the fact that this bonus is only available in the app. With that said, new players can create a new account online.

Get started with the FanDuel Sportsbook app to win $200 in bonus bets on NFL Week 4.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Redeem $1,000 NFL Bet

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET Promo Code: NEWSWK1000

Roll into Sunday and activate this Caesars Sportsbook offer in time for NFL Week 4. This is one of the top offers on the market for bettors and it's an opportunity to go all in on any game. Place a cash wager of up to $1,000 on any NFL game today. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for a complete refund in bonus bets. This is one of the largest offers available to NFL fans.

Activate this Caesars Sportsbook promo and claim a $1,000 first bet for the NFL games this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK

Don't miss out on the chance to claim the largest NFL offer on the market. BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the best spots for football fans to go this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the games, activate this $1,500 first bet and set yourself up with a forgiving safety net. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and activate a $1,500 first bet on the NFL.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Turn $1 Wager Into $365 in Bonuses

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME Promo Code: NEWSXLM

This bet365 Sportsbook offer is a complete guarantee for new players. Think of this as a no-brainer bonus. Sign up and start with a $1 wager on the NFL to win $365 in bonuses. This bonus will convert no matter the outcome of the original wager. New users can sign up in Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia and Iowa.

This bet365 Sportsbook promo will unlock a $365 NFL bonus for new players in valid states.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.