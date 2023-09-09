NFL Sportsbook Promos: Get NFL Jersey, $2,000+ Bonus Bets for Week 1

BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are six offers available for new sports bettors to take advantage of this weekend. The terms of the NFL sportsbook promos listed below vary, so make sure you read over each offer before deciding which promos are best for you.

PointsBet's NFL Jersey Offer

Plenty of football fans enter the regular season thinking about which jersey they'd ideally add to their collection. PointsBet has an offer for new players that will turn a $50 wager on any matchup into a $150 credit for Fanatics. After placing your bet, you'll receive a discount code that can be applied to your Fanatics cart when you purchase the NFL jersey of your choice. You'll also earn a cash profit if your first bet settles as a win.

Bet $50 or more on any NFL Week 1 game and earn a $150 Fanatics credit for the NFL jersey of your choice when you sign up with PointsBet.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offer $200 Guaranteed Bonus With $5+ Wager

The next offer on our list of NFL sportsbook promos comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer will allow any new player to wager on the NFL Week 1 market of their choice and walk away with $200 in bonus bets no matter what. In addition to this offer, players will have access to profit boosts, no-sweat bets and more via the promos section of the app.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose for any Week 1 matchup.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Offer From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has arguably the best new user promo for football fans. Not only can players lock-in $200 in bonus bets for Week 1 win or lose with a $5+ bet, but there's a second bonus as well. This bonus comes in the form of a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package available with YouTube or YouTube TV. That means you'll have bonus bets to use now and a discount for an NFL Sunday Ticket package you can enjoy all season.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose With Caesars Sportsbook

One of the biggest guaranteed bonuses in the industry is available through Caesars Sportsbook. Players who sign up via our links with promo code NEWSWKGET can earn $250 in bonus bets win or lose with a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 market. Caesars also has in-app promos and the longest list of odds boosts you'll find anywhere.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

BetMGM Brings $1,500 First-Bet Offer to NFL Week 1

BetMGM certainly has the largest overall offer on the board. Instead of offering a three-figure return in bonus bets win or lose, BetMGM will back your first cash wager of up to $1,500 with bonus bets. That means if your NFL Week 1 bet settles as a win, you'll earn a cash profit and your bet back. However, if that bet loses, you will receive five bonus bets that can then be used on other games this week.

Earn a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus No Matter What From Bet365

Interestingly enough, the biggest guaranteed bonus on this list of NFL sportsbook promos comes from bet365. It's important to note that while this app is only available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia, there is no larger guaranteed bonus available. All it takes is a $10+ deposit and a $1+ wager on any NFL Week 1 betting market to earn $365 in bonus bets win or lose. You can then apply the bonus bets to markets in other games.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Week 1.

