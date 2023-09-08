NFL Sportsbook Promos: Get Over $2,000 Bonuses for Week 1 Games

The latest NFL sportsbook promos will offer new players over $2,000 in bonuses for Week 1 games this Sunday. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are five NFL sportsbook promos worth considering for this weekend's Week 1 matchups. This includes a $200 guaranteed bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, which you can get by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE

POINTSBET

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Each of the NFL betting promos detailed on this page will come with guaranteed bonus bets or a fully-backed first bet. Signing up will only take a few minutes to complete.

Before the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants take the field on Sunday night, there are quite a few other matchups worth checking out. Bengals-Browns, Raiders-Broncos and Dolphins-Chargers are among the best games of the week. If you take advantage of the NFL sportsbook promos below, you'll receive bonus bets for use on other games this weekend.

Get NFL Jersey of Your Choice With $50 Wager From PointsBet

PointsBet NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE WITH $50 WAGER
States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The first offer on our list is a massive one for sports bettors and football fans who just want a new NFL jersey at a steep discount. PointsBet is offering new players who sign up via our links a $150 Fanatics credit that can be used to purchase a new NFL jersey. All it takes is a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 matchup to earn the $150 credit. Once your bet processes, you'll receive the Fanatics credit code, which you can apply to your cart. If your $50+ wager settles as a win, you'll also earn a cash profit.

Sign up with PointsBet to lock-in a $150 Fanatics credit for the NFL jersey of your choice with a $50+ wager on Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Week 1

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The DraftKings NFL promo code offer available to players this weekend will return $200 in bonus bets with a mere $5 wager. Sports bettors can pick any game market like a team's money line, the spread or total points as part of this offer. Player props like a player to score a TD or lead the game in receiving yards. No matter how the bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on any NFL Week 1 game.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who want to lock-in a pair of sensational bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook can do so this weekend. If you sign up with our FanDuel NFL promo code via the links on this page, you'll earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any NFL game. Plus, you'll secure $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV. If you love football, you'll love NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows viewers to watch up to four games on the same screen at the same time.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET Activates Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

There is a sensational offer available with the newest Caesars NFL promo code offer. In fact, Caesars has made available a brand-new promo ahead of NFL Week 1. Players who take the time to wager $50 or more on any game this Sunday will earn you $250 in bonus bets win or lose. Caesars also has odds boosts and in-app promos available for this weekend's action.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets for Week 1.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for NFL Week 1 Games

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There's a huge offer available for players who sign up with BetMGM ahead of Week 1 games. Our BetMGM NFL bonus code will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, which will be eligible for use on any betting market in the game of your choice. If you were to wager $700 on the Bengals to win, for example, you'd either earn a cash profit with a win or five $140 bonus bets with a loss. The bonus bets would be eligible for use on other games.

Lock-in a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet365 Brings Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus No Matter What

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer on our list of NFL betting promos comes from bet365. Our bet365 NFL promo code will activate a bet $1, get $200 offer for use on any of this weekend's matchups. After placing your first $1 bet, you'll receive the bonus bets, which you'll be able to use on any other game. You will also be able to take advantage of bet boosts and in-app promos for Week 1.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
