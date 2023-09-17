NFL Sportsbook Promos for Sunday Games: How to Get $3,000+ Bonuses and More

NFL sportsbook promos
Sports bettors can sign up for these NFL sportsbook promos for Sunday games, which bring over $3,000 in bonuses, including a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are some tremendous NFL sportsbook promos for Sunday's Week 2 games. This includes a final chance to grab a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount and $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BET $5, GET UP TO $350 BONUS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS

POINTSBET

BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS

BET365

$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The six NFL sportsbook promos for Sunday games that we've highlighted below will offer players guaranteed bonus bets and more. Read over each offer and decide which promos are best for you.

NFL Sportsbook Promos for Sunday Games: How to Get $3,000+ Bonuses and More

Here are the most recent sportsbook offers available for NFL Week 2:

SportsbookOffer
DraftKings SportsbookBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets
FanDuel SportsbookBet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket
PointsBetUp to $1,000 Second-Chance Bets
Caesars SportsbookBet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets
Bet365Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets
BetMGM$1,500 First-Bet Offer

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET UP TO $350! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

First on our list of NFL sportsbook promos is a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you register for this offer, your first $5+ wager on any betting market will earn you $200 in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use the bonus bets on various games taking place today, as well as on Monday Night Football.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any NFL Sunday game.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket With FanDuel Sportsbook Today

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel has had arguably the hottest new user promo on the market since the start of the NFL season. It's critical to note, however, that one of the standout elements will only be available to sign up for until September 18, 2023. That means time is of the essence, so if you want to get a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, you'll need to sign up today.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

PointsBet Brings Up to $1,000 Second-Chance Bets to Week 2

PointsBet UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS
States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Register with PointsBet to lock-in up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for this week's games.

Caesars Sportsbook's Bet $50, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus for Week 2 Games

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has a substantial offer that will bring new players $250 in bonus bets in exchange for a $50 bet on any matchup. If you take a few minutes to sign up with promo code NEWSWKGET, you will lock-in $250 in bonus bets win or lose. The first $50 bonus bet will hit your account when the initial bet processes. You'll then receive one $50 bonus bet on each of the next four Mondays.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for NFL Week 2

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has made registering for an account incredibly easy and their new user promo is among the strongest in the industry. With this promo, you can place an initial wager of up to $1,500 on any NFL Sunday game knowing that a loss won't leave you with nothing to show for it. In the event that your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with five bonus bets of equal value that will then be eligible for use on other matchups in the NFL and more.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has the largest guaranteed bonus on this list of NFL sportsbook promos. A $1+ bet on any betting market in any of Sunday's games will earn you $365 in bonus bets. You'll then have the option to apply the bonus bets you receive on NFL Sunday games, as well as Monday Night Football. Plus, you'll have access to a number of bet boosts and in-app promos, including an early money line payout offer.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC