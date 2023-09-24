NFL Sportsbook Promos Unlock Top Bonuses for Week 3

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New bettors can take advantage of these NFL sportsbook promos to start locking up bonus bets, guaranteed offers and other unique boosts. These five promos will help bettors get off to a fast start in Week 3.

NFL Sportsbook Promos Deliver Top Week 3 Bonuses

Don't overlook these opportunities for NFL Week 3. It's still early enough in the season that we don't know what to expect. Teams that started off slow still have time to turn it around. And on the flip side, teams that look great through two weeks might not be as good as we think they are. That's the beauty of these NFL sportsbook promos. Signing up now will deliver the best bonuses on the market.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $350

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for football fans this weekend. Creating a new account and placing a $5 wager is all it takes to win $350 in bonuses. New users will receive $200 in bonus bets to go along with $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. This is one way to lock up two types of bonuses for NFL Week 3.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to unlock $350 in NFL bonuses for Week 3.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Redeem $200 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is home to a guaranteed bonus for NFL bettors. Set up a new user profile, download the app and bet $5 on any game in any sport today. This will trigger a $200 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager. It's important to note that this offer is only available in the app.

New players on FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $365 in NFL Bonuses

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Instead of rolling the dice on the NFL games today, start off with the biggest one-time bonus around. New players on bet365 Sportsbook who bet $1 on any NFL game will win $365 in bonuses. There is no need to sweat out that original bet. At the end of the game, bettors will collect $365 in bonuses win or lose.

Activate this bet365 Sportsbook offer and bet $1 on the NFL to win $365 in total bonuses.

Score $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Sportsbook is upping the ante for NFL Week 3 with the largest promo available. New players who sign up and redeem this offer can start with a massive first bet on the games. Place a real money wager of up to $1,500 on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets.

New bettors can access this BetMGM Sportsbook offer and claim a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 3.

How to Access $1K Bet on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook is home to a four-figure NFL offer. New bettors can place a cash wager on any game, but this promo provides a safety net. New users who lose on that initial wager will get a full refund in bonus bets. Additionally, new users can choose from dozens of daily odds boosts for the NFL Week 3 games.

Start off with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to access this $1,000 first bet.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.