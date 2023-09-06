NFL Week 1 Watchability Index: Which Games Are Worth Your Time?

We've all heard the cliché: Time is money. And while that line is usually applied to more commercial endeavors, the principle even applies to leisure time. There are only so many hours in a day, and you have to use them wisely.

That becomes even more true during Week 1 of the NFL season. With a seeming eternity between the Super Bowl and the start of the new season, football fans are collectively starved for some action. But what are you to do when multiple games kick off at the same time? Where should you focus your attention?

We're here to help.

Ahead of Week 1, we ranked all 16 NFL games by watchability, with five stars being must-see TV and one star meaning you're better off taking a nap. Your favorite team will obviously take precedence—every football fan understands that—but this will help you fill the other timeslots in the day.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here's a suggestion of which games to watch during Week 1. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC): 5 stars

Let's be real; We're all watching this game no matter what. With that being said, though, it's certainly worth the watch.

The Chiefs have an elite offense, plus the potential drama of a Chris Jones absence. The Lions have some new faces and potential growing pains, but there's enough talent on their roster to poke holes in KC's defense. Expect plenty of scoring, a bit of drama, and the overall excitement about football coming back.

Add that up, and it's a five out of five.

Sunday, September 10 Early

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS): 4 stars without Burrow; 4.5 stars with Burrow

This game's rating is still in the balance, as Joe Burrow's (potential) absence rains on the parade a bit. With all due respect to Jake Browning, he doesn't command the same level of attention as the regular starter. It does seem like Burrow is trending in the right direction, though, which will be a boon for everyone other than Browns fans.

No matter who's taking the snaps, though, the Bengals receiving corps can still make big plays, regardless of who's throwing the ball. The Browns can also make things happen, with Deshaun Watson under center, Nick Chubb in the backfield, and Amari Cooper out wide.

We'll need to wait on Burrow's status, but this divisional matchup is your best viewing bet for the timeslot either way.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX): 3 stars

Again, this is a game that could be better. If Jonathan Taylor was healthy enough to play, we'd be in business. In reality, though, we've got a good—not great—game here.

The Jaguars will be looking to build on their 2022 campaign, and Trevor Lawerence has proven that he's capable of shining on the NFL level. His opposite number, Colts QB Anthony Richardson, has plenty of potential, but relying on a rookie is risky. He could explode, or he could collapse without Taylor to help shoulder the load.

That uncertainty knocks the Jaguars vs. Colts down a peg, but it's worth keeping half an eye on this one. If Richardson is comfortable and starts making big plays, you'll want to change the channel ASAP.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS): 2.5 stars

With Tom Brady, the story would be different. Baker Mayfield, however, simply doesn't have the same status under center. There's still receiver talent on the roster thanks to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, assuming the latter is at his best despite some ongoing contract drama—but the man throwing the ball matters.

Switching to the Viking sideline, things will look different with Dalvin Cook and Adam Theilen playing elsewhere, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson remain, though, and that duo is worth the price of admission alone.

That leaves us with a middle-of-the-road matchup. It's not atrocious, but you probably won't specifically seek this one out.

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS): 2.5

While there are some marquee names here, the sum of the parts simply isn't that exciting. Derrick Henry, for example, can break off a game-changing run, but more often than not, he's plowing ahead for a four-yard gain. DeAndre Hopkins can be a human highlight reel, but he's no longer a young man and is coming off two slower seasons.

The Saints offense should also be improved, with Derek Carr throwing to Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, but this isn't quite the New Orleans offense of old. The NFC South squad also has a solid defense, but that unit doesn't produce many turnovers.

Could things change over the season? Sure, but these clubs haven't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt for Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX): 3 stars

In fairness, this game could end up being something of a stinker. Neither team has a star at quarterback, and that could be a recipe for a slog, but the first week of the NFL season is a special occasion, so we'll be charitable.

The Niners have four exciting offensive players—George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey—while the Steelers have two dynamic receivers in Diontae Jonhson and George Pickens. There's also the chance of defensive fireworks with two young quarterbacks facing off against tough defensive fronts.

Again, this one could turn into an ugly game dominated by defensive stops and handoffs, but there's enough potential to keep it on the radar.

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (Fox): 2 stars

While we just gave two quarterbacks the benefit of the doubt, this game is a bit less compelling. The Arizona Cardinals don't have much to offer, especially with Kyler Murray sidelined; the biggest storyline around the club focuses on whether Arizona should tank or not, which speaks for itself.

Switching to Washington, Sam Howell has the keys to Eric Bieniemy's offense. The quarterback certainly showed potential in college, but fixing the Commanders' offense will be a tall task. It could happen, but it's probably not worth holding your breath during Week 1.

Sunday, September 10, late

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX): 3 stars

With Aaron Rodgers gone, this game loses a bit of juice. At the same time, though, that blank slate does offer some excitement.

From the Packers' perspective, this is Jordan Love's team. The roster, on the whole, is young, which could go either way. Will things click? Or collapse in dramatic fashion? The Bears probably won't be world-beaters, but Justin Fields and DJ Moore could be a match made in heaven. Alternatively, Chicago's offensive line could collapse, tanking everything.

Either way, though, there are storylines here. It's just not clear if the on-field action will deliver on them.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS) 3 stars

While AFC West matchups are usually worth watching, this one can be pushed to the backburner.

Last year, both of these clubs struggled. The Raiders have weapons on offense, but swapping Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo isn't going to get anyone overly excited. Denver has higher expectations, thanks to Russell Wilson and the arrival of Sean Payton, but we're still talking about a team that limped to last place in the division in 2022.

In hindsight, maybe this matchup will foreshadow what the future holds, whether that's Payton's work paying off, an improved Raiders squad, or anything in between. On paper, though, you can do better.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS): 5 stars

If you pick one game during the afternoon window, this is the one.

The Chargers are led by Justin Herbert, who has the misfortune of being compared to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. If you took the LA signal-caller in isolation, he would look amazing. He's got a great arm, plays in a high-powered passing offense and has plenty of targets to throw to. His presence alone boosts this game's rating.

And if that's not exciting enough, Herbert and company will be going against an offense that's headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Expect this game to be a high-powered shootout with plenty of deep throws and explosive plays. And if we have a bit of extra Week-1 sloppiness, that could just make things even more dramatic.

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS): 3.5 stars

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles proved to be a dominant force on both sides of the ball and, during this matchup, they're responsible for most of the viewability. Jalen Hurts is a legitimate dual-threat QB, and he'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays against a Patriots team that knows how to pressure the passer.

On the New England side of things, it will be watching Mac Jones, and if he'll improve under Bill O'Brien. Things probably won't be super exciting, at least in Week 1, but that extra element does help compensate for the Pats' overall lack of viewing appeal.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX): 2 stars

A few years ago, this would have been a marquee event. In 2023, though, there's not much to get excited about.

The Rams are largely a roster in transition, and the stars that remain come with an asterisk. Cooper Kupp is an all-world receiver, but he's been plagued by a hamstring issue; it's unclear when he'll return to the field. Aaron Donald can wreck any offense, but he's getting older, coming off an injury-shortened season and has previously floated the idea of retirement. LA will try to throw the ball, but it remains to be seen who will actually catch those passes.

And while the Seahawks were a surprise team last season, there isn't much there for the neutral. DK Metcalf can steal the show, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like an exciting prospect, but on the whole, Seattle isn't going to shoot off any metaphorical fireworks.

Sunday, September 10, night

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC): 4 stars

This game gets a bit of a boost from being a rivalry game on Sunday Night Football, but there's still plenty to sink our teeth into here.

At this point, Dak Prescott is a known commodity, but that familiarity doesn't lessen his impact. The Cowboys QB can be very good or (occasionally) very bad, both of which can provide box-office drama. Add a big-time pass rush—which will be facing an iffy pass-blocking unit—and the uncertainty around Mike McCartney's job, and the annual Dallas soap opera seems poised for another must-watch season.

The Giants also pull their weight here, though. Daniel Jones might not seem like a natural athlete, but he's surprisingly effective when he decides to tuck and run. Darren Waller should haul in plenty of big plays, and Saquon Barkley remains a threat every time he touches the ball.

Factor in the divisional stakes—Philly is probably taking the NFC East crown, meaning these two teams are fighting for Wild Card position—and the potential for Jerry Jones to find himself in front of a camera at some point, and there's plenty to see on Sunday night.

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC): 5 stars

Given all the hype around Week 1 of the NFL season, it's fitting to start and end on high notes. The Bills and Jets will certainly do their part, at least on paper.

While Buffalo hasn't made it over the hump during the postseason, the reigning AFC East champs have proven to be a legitimate contender. Josh Allen can make things happen with his arm or his legs, and the club's defense is one of the best around. Stefon Diggs is a proven commodity at receiver, and rookie Dalton Kincaid looks like he could be the east-coast version of Travis Kelce.

And while the Jets also have plenty of talent, the entire spotlight will focus on one man: Aaron Rodgers. After leaving Green Bay, this is the quarterback's golden opportunity to prove that he's still got it.

When you factor in the on-field fireworks, the storylines, and the potential playoff implications, this is the main event of NFL Week 1. No wonder the schedule makers saved it for last.