NFL Win Totals Open for All 32 Teams in 2023 Regular Season

The NFL released its 2023 regular-season schedule today and, in turn, sportsbooks posted opening 2023 NFL win totals for all 32 teams during the 17-game slate.

The table below lists the opening win totals and odds for all teams, listed in alphabetical order by location.

Opening 2023 NFL Win Totals

Team Win Total Arizona Cardinals 4.5 (-110o/-110u) Atlanta Falcons 8.5 (+110o/-130u) Baltimore Ravens 9.5 (-120o/+100u) Buffalo Bills 10.5 (-140o/+120u) Carolina Panthers 7.5 (-135o/+115u) Chicago Bears 7.5 (-135o/+115u) Cincinnati Bengals 11.5 (+100o/-120u) Cleveland Browns 9.5 (+130o/-150u) Dallas Cowboys 9.5 (-130o/+110u) Denver Broncos 8.5 (-110o/-110u) Detroit Lions 9.5 (-150o/+130u) Green Bay Packers 7.5 (+120o/-140u) Houston Texans 6.5 (+110o/-130u) Indianapolis Colts 6.5 (-140o/+120u) Jacksonville Jaguars 10.5 (+125o/-145u) Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (-140o/+120u) Los Angeles Chargers 9.5 (-110o/-110u) Los Angeles Rams 7.5 (+125o/-145u) Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 (+130o/-150u) Miami Dolphins 9.5 (+100o/-120u) Minnesota Vikings 8.5 (-120o/+100u) New England Patriots 7.5 (-120o/+100u) New Orleans Saints 9.5 (+105o/-125u) New York Giants 8.5 (+120o/-140u) New York Jets 9.5 (-145o/+125u) Philadelphia Eagles 10.5 (-150o/+130u) Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5 (-130o/+110u) Seattle Seahawks 8.5 (-130o/+110u) San Francisco 49ers 11.5 (+120o/-140u) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.5 (+110o/-130u) Tennessee Titans 7.5 (+110o/-130u) Washington Commanders 6.5 (-120o/+100u)

Jets' Win Total Opens Two Games Higher than Packers'

The biggest, foundation-rumbling move this offseason saw four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers go from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. While Rodgers is coming off arguably his worst season as a starting quarterback - which dates back to 2008 - the move still gave the Jets' win total a big boost.

New York, which finished last season 7-10, opened with a win total of 9.5. And the over is heavily favored at -145, meaning oddsmakers are expecting double-digit wins for the Jets for the first time since 2015.

The Packers, on the other hand, opened with a win total of just 7.5, and the under is favored at -145. While Green Bay finished just 8-9 in 2022, the team had recorded three straight 13-win seasons prior, and reached double-digit wins ten times since 2008.

Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick, takes over the reins from Rodgers. The Utah State product has just 83 career pass attempts under his belt, but did record an encouraging 82.0 QBR in limited action last season.

Highest Win Total Belongs to Chiefs, Bengals, Niners

Three teams are tied for the highest win total on the board at 11.5: the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, along with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers. But only the Chiefs are favored to go over 11.5 at -140. The Bengals are +100 underdogs to reach 12 wins, while the 49ers are +120.

All three teams exceeded 11.5 wins last year with K.C. tied for the NFL's best record (alongside the Eagles) at 14-3.

Cardinals Expected to Be Worst Team in NFL

There is no ambiguity when it comes to which team oddsmakers expect to bring up the rear. The Arizona Cardinals have opened with a win total of just 4.5, a full two games lower than any of the other 31 teams. Arizona finished last season at 4-13 with a -107 point differential.

Neither were NFL-worst marks, nor even NFC-worst. But with oft-injured quarterback Kyler Murray seeming to trend down already, sportsbooks anticipate the Cardinals and their subpar supporting cast to be borderline noncompetitive.

Big Improvement Expected from Bears

The vast majority of teams have win totals within a couple games of last year's record. One exception is the Chicago Bears, who finished with a league-worst 3-14 record and earned the No. 1 draft pick in the process. The Bears' win total is sitting at 7.5, which would necessitate a five-win improvement to hit the over.

While the Bears ultimately traded the No. 1 pick to Carolina, experts still feel Chicago left the 2023 NFL draft much better than they entered. Receiver D.J. Moore came over from Carolina in the trade and Chicago added four picks in the top 64 (including three on defense).

