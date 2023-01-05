Niagara Falls Illuminated in Blue Light After Damar Hamlin Collapse

Niagara Falls joined a number of NFL stadiums in being illuminated with blue lights to show support for Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills star who suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football match up with Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is reportedly in a critical but stable condition in hospital and Bills fans have been joined by NFL players and celebrities in praying for the football star's recovery.

Niagara Falls is just 19 miles from Buffalo, spanning the border between New York State and the Canadian province of Ontario.

It had recently been a winter wonderland as plunging temperatures and heavy snowfall turned it into a majestic ice attraction. However, with the water flowing again, the tribute was displayed on the the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls—two of the three waterfalls that comprise Niagara Falls—for 15 minutes on Tuesday night.

The Niagara Falls' Twitter account shared a message, which read: "Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the City of Buffalo."

Support for Hamlin's GoFundMe page for The Chasing M's Foundation, which he created to bring a lasting impact to his community through toy drives, back-to-school drives and kids' camps, among other events, has now topped $7 million in donations since Monday night. Its initial target was $2,500.

There have been a number of huge contributions, with Hamlin's fellow NFL stars Tom Brady and Russell Wilson digging deep and donating tens of thousands of dollars.

New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, also made a notable donation as the football world came together in support for Hamlin.

Around 200 fans held a vigil outside Highmark Stadium, the home of the Bills, in an event organized by Jill Kelly, wife of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback, Jim Kelly.

Speaking to fans, she said: "The Buffalo Bills' community is amazing. They always respond. We talked this morning. We woke up like everybody else wondering: How is Damar? What's going on? Feeling that burden, that heaviness on our hearts that we needed to do something.

"It was whipped up together by a small group of people. Certainly we can give, and yes, give to the charity that Damar set up. But also pray because there's power in prayer, and there's power in community."

Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remains in a critical condition, according to his marketing representative and family spokesperson Jordon Rooney.

Rooney gave the update on the NFL player's condition to ESPN on Wednesday and noted Hamlin remains sedated. His update comes after Rob Butler, Hamlin's agent, told ESPN on Tuesday night that Hamlin's oxygen levels had improved.

The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday released a statement about Hamlin via the team's Twitter account.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the team wrote.

Mike Brown, president of the Cincinnati Bengals, also released a statement on Tuesday.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time—what we can do is support one another.

"Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount…and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront."

