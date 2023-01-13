'Alpha Male' Mocked for Demanding All-Male M&M's: 'Weird Hill to Die On'

One man took a new initiative from Mars personally, criticizing the candy company's plans to sell "all-female" M&M's. People on Twitter were quick to mock him.

Nick Adams, a conservative author endorsed by Donald Trump, spoke against Mars, the company that produces M&M's candies. In a video viewed more than 8 million times on Twitter, Adams ranted against the decision and said he was boycotting the company until Mars issued an apology and released an "all-male" package of M&M's.

"I am DONE with M&M's! Not one M&M will pass my lips until Mars issues a formal apology and releases an all-male package of M&M's to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality," Adams tweeted with the video. "These female M&M's are a slap in the face to men everywhere. We MUST band together and boycott!"

On Thursday, Mars announced it would honor women by producing "all-female" M&M's, according to a report by Fox News.

The M&M's packages would include three female M&M's characters—the colors green, brown and the newly introduced purple color that promotes inclusivity, according to the company's website—on the package for milk chocolate, peanut and peanut butter M&M's.

Also, the "all-female" packages would only include the green, brown and purple M&M's candies inside.

In the video, Adams called the marketing decision "egregious sexism" of the "worst kind."

"Any male that buys a packet of M&M's from today forward must hand in their man card," he said in the video.

At the end of the video, Adams pulls a packet of milk chocolate M&M's out of his pocket, throws them on the ground and stomps on them.

People were quick to mock Adams on Twitter.

"So you only want to eat male packages? Got it. So 'Alpha.' Thanks for coming out publicly. I think we all feel better now," voice actor Steve Blum tweeted in response. "Also—weird hill to die on, bro."

Others questioned if the rant was supposed to be satire.

"Brilliant satirist or sad manbaby? More at 11," The Sports Network reporter Aaron Bronsteter tweeted.

"This has to be a bit. Is it a bit? Please let it be a bit," Giovanni Tiso, an online magazine editor at Australia-based Overland Journal, tweeted.

After the video was posted, Adams tweeted again, saying: "I mean what I say and I say what I mean."

It is unclear if the statement related directly to his beliefs about Mars and M&M's.

He went on to call the brand "woke" and encourage other "alpha males" to participate in a challenge in which they purchase the largest bag of M&M's they can find, destroy it and take a picture of the crushed candies to share on social media.

When followers argued that the action was profitable for Mars, another Twitter user suggested stealing the candies instead.

Newsweek reached out to Mars for comment.