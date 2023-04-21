Nick Cannon's Birth Control Comments Slammed After 12th Child—'Worst Lie'

Nick Cannon is facing heat for comments about birth control and his "super sperm."

The father of 12 has made headlines for having six baby mamas and a birthing boom that saw him become a dad five times in five months with five different people last year.

Cannon, 42, addressed his big brood of kids and controversial life choices saying "people still got pregnant" even though he had practiced birth control.

Nick Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon celebrate the twins birthday at Disneyland on April 30, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Cannon said his brood of 12 people happened by chance. Filmmagic/Filmmagic

"I'm gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something 'cause I've practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant," he said on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

"But, to say that, I'm trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons... it's hard to be responsible when you have super sperm."

But people did not appreciate Cannon's comments, with some labeling them a "lie."

"'I practice birth control' is the worst lie," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: "This is so gross to read this seriously."

While a third wrote: "Why is he lying?? HE said he wanted a bunch of kids. Huh?"

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey

His busy year of fatherhood began in July 2022 when Cannon had a son called Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

He also has a son, Golden Sagon, five, a daughter, Powerful Queen, two, and an eight-month-old baby son, Rise Messiah, with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell.

Nine days before Rise's birth in September 2022, former The Price Is Right model Lanisha Cole gave birth to a girl named Onyx Ice Cole.

Cannon and radio personality Abby De La Rosa have three children together, the most recent a daughter called Beautiful Zeppelin, who was born in November. They are also parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who were born in June 2021.

Then in December, his 2022 baby boom wrapped when model Alyssa Scott gave birth to their daughter, Halo. The pair also were also parents to son, Zen, who died in December 2021 from a brain tumor aged five months.

Cannon's chat about his "super sperm" were not the only time he's come under fire for comments he's made about his big family.

He was slammed when he said on The Howard Stern Show on April 10 that he would like Taylor Swift to be his 13th baby mama after Stern asked him who he would like to have kids with next.

"Every time I answer this question I can never answer it correctly because I don't know," The Masked Singer host said, before saying he would "leave it in God's hands."

Cannon told Stern "happy now with the dozen that I got," but agreed when the radio host suggested Swift as a possible mom.

"Absolutely. I'm in. Let's go," Cannon said.

Stern's co-host Robin Quivers then asked Cannon why he thought Swift would be a good choice.

"First of all, she's an amazing songwriter and what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so open and vulnerable with all of her music since she was a young girl," Cannon said.

"And, she's kinda like me. Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being out here in these streets."

Cannon added: "I think she would relate to me very well, based off of like... yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I, so we probably would really understand each other."