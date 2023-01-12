Nick Carter has paid tribute to late brother Aaron Carter in his new song, "Hurts to Love You."

The 34-year-old was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5. His cause of death has not yet been released.

On the track, the Backstreet Boys star, 42, sings of the demons that his sibling endured before his death. The former child star struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The lyrics read, "Fеlt lіkе wе'vе bееn thrоugh ѕоmе wаrѕ tоgеthеr / Nоbоdу еlѕе саn undеrѕtаnd / Wееkѕ аnd mаnу nіghtmаrеѕ tо rеmеmbеr / Вut thаt wаѕ rеаl lіfе bасk thеn.

"Аlwауѕ hореd уоur tоmоrrоw / Wоuld bе bеttеr thаn thе dауѕ bеfоrе / І hореd уоu'd fіnd уоur rоаd tо fоllоw / То а рlасе уоu wеrе hарру іn thіѕ wоrld."

In the chorus, the singer admits that it "hurts" to love his younger brother, but he "still" does. "Міѕѕ уоu wіth аll mу hеаrt," the lyrics go.

"Іt'ѕ hаrd tо lеt gо оf thе аngеr / І knоw fоr mе іt tооk ѕоmе tіmе / Ѕоmеtіmеѕ thе dаrknеѕѕ lаѕtѕ fоrеvеr," Nick Carter sings. "Fееlѕ lіkе thе lіght wоn't еvеr ѕhіnе."

The Backstreet Boys star shared a heartfelt tribute to the 7th Heaven alum, just one day after his death.

"My heart is broken," the New York native said in a statement posted to Instagram on November 6. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed... addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick Carter added.

Prior to his death, Aaron Carter revealed that his biggest fear was dying at an early age.

During an appearance on daytime talk show The Doctors in September 2017, the "I Want Candy" artist discussed his bisexuality and addiction to prescription medication.

"I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications," Aaron Carter said, before adding that his "greatest fear" was "not being able to live as long as I can."

He shot to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It), Oh Aaron and Another Earthquake!. He was the opening act on tours for Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears and began his first solo tour in 2000.

The young star was also an actor, appearing in shows and movies including Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Fat Albert and more.

Aaron Carter is survived by his son, Prince, 13 months, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.