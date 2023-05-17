Who Is Nick Maimer? Former U.S. Soldier Killed by Russians in Bakhmut

A former U.S. Special Forces soldier who traveled to Ukraine to train Kyiv's fighters has been killed in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut, a friend and a family member have said.

Nicholas Maimer, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant from Boise, Idaho, was in a building in the devastated Donetsk city that collapsed under artillery fire, fellow former U.S. Army soldier, retired Lieutenant Colonel Perry Blackburn, told CNN.

Bakhmut has been a hotspot of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian fighters for months, racking up high casualty counts on both sides.

Ex-U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, 45-year-old Nick Maimer, was killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine, a close friend and a family member have said. Wagner Group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video posted to social media that a body shown in the graphic footage belonged to Maimer. Facebook

"From what I understand, he was providing them with first-hand training in that area so that they can continue to do the fight, and he got caught behind enemy lines," Blackburn, the founder of AFGfree, a humanitarian nonprofit for which Maimer had worked in Ukraine, told The Idaho Statesman.

"It's just a crazy, crazy time right now," Blackburn said. "And then having Nick die over there, it's just brutal."

"In 45 years, he lived a lot," Maimer's uncle, Paul Maimer, said of his nephew to The Statesman. "He went over there as a humanitarian trying to do good for this world."

In a statement posted to Twitter, AFGfree described Maimer as a "humble, compassionate man," who was a "humanitarian at heart."

"Russian disinformation has displayed Nick in a light that we believe he should not be portrayed in," the statement continued, calling Maimer a "Brother in Aid."

"May he rest in peace as a veteran of the United States and a hero of Ukraine," the post said.

Maimer retired at the end of 2018 after more than 20 years of military service, according to CNN. During his time in uniform, he earned several decorations, including the Special Forces Tab and Army Commendation Medal, the broadcaster added.

Maimer had moved to Spain to teach English just before the ongoing war began, The Statesman reported in 2022.

In a video posted to Facebook on May 25, 2022, Maimer said he had been in Ukraine for around three weeks, and that he had first "linked up" with the Mozart Group, a Western private military company operating in the country. Maimer described the organization as "unprofessional," saying he had "parted ways" with the group of Western fighters.

"I was on my own for about a week," he said in the video, before he started working with Blackburn on what he said was a project to develop training programs for Ukraine's Territorial Defenses Force.

Newsweek has reached out to Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces for additional information, and to the Mozart Group for comment via email.

"I'm just, kind of, reaching out to let everybody know I'm OK, and everything is going great," Maimer said in his May video.

"It's really obvious to everybody that it's an unjustified invasion," he told The Statesman in 2022. "So, I felt like my moral compass just pointed me toward it."

Previously unconfirmed reports of a U.S. volunteer's death in eastern Ukraine emerged on Tuesday after social media accounts linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries posted footage of the organization's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, apparently from a location in Bakhmut.

In a video widely shared by pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, Prigozhin held up what he said were U.S. identity documents, with the video then cutting to graphic footage of what appeared to be a dead body, which Prigozhin said was Maimer.

The Wagner chief then said he would hand over the body to the U.S. because he had died a worthy combat death, according to the Washington, D.C-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank.

The footage also highlighted the paramilitary outfit's "continual promotion of brutality and glorification of war," and "gloating over the death of an American," the ISW said in an assessment published on Tuesday.

Referring to the video, Blackburn told CNN: "It doesn't surprise me that they would do it, it just really makes me mad."

The U.S. State Department told Newsweek on Tuesday that it was "aware of the reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Bakhmut," adding it was "seeking additional information."

A spokesperson said it had an "extremely limited" ability to verify reports of U.S. citizens who die in Ukraine.

"We offer our condolences to the families of all whose lives have been lost as a result of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," the spokesperson continued.