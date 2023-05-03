Nicolas Cage Mocked for Saying His First Memory Was Inside Mother's Womb

Nicolas Cage has raised eyebrows after he suggested his earliest memories are from before he was even born.

The actor made the admission during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While the comment drew laughs from the host and the audience, he's been mocked online for the outlandish claim.

Cage was a guest on Colbert's show on Monday before late-night shows went dark amid the Writers Guild of America strike. He took "The Colbert Questionert," a segment on the show where the guest is asked a number of random quickfire questions.

"I know this sounds really far out and I don't know if it's real or not, but I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something," Cage told Colbert after he was asked what his earliest memory was. "I know that sounds powerfully abstract but that somehow seems like maybe it happened."

Asked how he was able to see faces in the womb, Cage expounded his theory.

Nicolas Cage, pictured at the New York premiere of his movie "Renfield" in March 2023, has been mocked online for saying his earliest memory is from inside his mother's womb. Inset is a picture of a luminous lantern depicting a baby in a womb, taken at the "Mini-Mondes En Voie D'Illumination - Mini Worlds On The Way To Illumination" in Paris, France in November 2022. Michael Loccisano / Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

"Now that I'm no longer in utero, I would have to imagine perhaps it was vocal vibrations resonating through to me in that stage," he said. Colbert replied by saying he believes him because he's Nic Cage.

Cage's apparent recollection caused a huge reaction on Twitter with hundreds of thousands of people liking, commenting, and retweeting his remarks. The reactions included users calling him crazy with some mocking him, while others shared similar experiences.

One-upping Cage's experience, Twitter user Max (Savox) said his earliest memory was "swimming towards the egg cell," in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Some used science to dispute Cage's statement, pointing out that the hippocampus, the part of the brain that helps forge memories, isn't fully developed until later in childhood.

Rachel Elward, an expert in the cognitive neuroscience of memory, cited by Parents.com, said: "The hippocampus should be ready at about the age of four and this is usually when children start remembering things consistently."

The comments also suggested it was the "most Nicolas Cage" statement ever, while others accused him of lying. Many reacted with memes, some of which featured Cage's previous movie performances, which are often used as internet fodder.

I LOVE Cage, but I find this a bit hard to believe, lol pic.twitter.com/ikJb4fkc0t — @Brocklanders (@Brockla57699507) May 3, 2023

Cage's alleged experience in the womb was also widely discussed on Reddit. "That's perfectly normal to think Nicolas," wrote @layla_jones_, with a questioning gif. "Nic Cage is just a Nic Cage character [in real life]," commented another user.

"Excuse me, Mr. Cage, how did you know what faces looked like before you had seen a face?" asked @the_smashmaster.

Footage of Cage taking the "Colbert Questionert" was filmed during his appearance on the April 13, 2023 episode, but was aired for the first time on Monday, May 1. He was on the show to promote his new comedy horror movie Renfield in which Cage plays Dracula.