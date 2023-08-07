Africa Map Shows Which Ecowas Countries Could Invade Niger

A map released on Monday illustrates how widespread the consequences of an escalation of the crisis in Niger might be after the deadline passed for coup leaders to reinstate the ousted president.

Tensions in the former French colony continue to grow following the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and General Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of the presidential guard, later proclaiming himself leader.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) set the military junta the deadline of midnight on Sunday to relinquish power, two days after the bloc said a crisis meeting had outlined a detailed plan on the possible use of force.

A supporter of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) demonstrates in Niamey, Niger, on August 6, 2023. A deadline set by the West African bloc Ecowas to return the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to power expired on Sunday. Getty Images

Coup leaders have ignored the deadline and closed Niger's airspace as the former French colony awaits the next move from Ecowas amid fears that the crisis could spark a war in Africa.

A graphic released by War Mapper, which typically shares updates about the conflict in Ukraine, shows the regional split in those supporting and opposing the coup plotters in Niger. To its west are allies of the Niger junta, Mali and Burkina Faso, both former French colonies that have experienced coups in recent years.

In a demonstration of solidarity, they have said that an attack on Niger would be considered an attack on them as well. Neighboring Guinea has also sided with the coup leaders.

The #ECOWAS deadline for reinstating Niger's President and restoring the constitution has now passed.



As the deadline expired, #Niger closed its airspace.



ECOWAS defence chiefs have drafted military intervention plans, pending final agreement on implementation and timing. pic.twitter.com/1YFbmdodiY — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) August 7, 2023

The map shows that surrounding them are anti-coup nations Algeria and Mauretania, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana and Togo. The War Mapper graphic also lists the Ecowas military coalition of Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire, Benin and Nigeria.

Robert Besseling, CEO of security and intelligence company Pangea-Risk, told Newsweek on Monday that Ecowas had prepared a military intervention plan "consisting of a rapid deployment of special forces from Nigeria and possibly Benin, Chad, and other regional states, perhaps supported by French troops already deployed in Niamey."

"However, such an intervention is not yet imminent and both sides will step up belligerent rhetoric in coming days to strengthen their mediations stance," he added.

As previously reported by Newsweek, Ibrahim Maiga, senior adviser of the International Crisis Group's Sahel Project, said "we shouldn't underestimate ECOWAS' resolve to see this coup fail."

Niger plays a critical role in the Western fight against Islamist militias in the Sahel region and also has valuable uranium and oil resources. Its pivot away from France has raised concerns that Russia might be looking to capitalize on the unrest.

Demonstrators in Niamey last week flew Russian flags, and the coup received support from Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin whose Russian mercenaries staged a mutiny against Moscow's military establishment in June.

Besseling said that Moscow and its private military companies will seek engagement with the new junta but it is "not seeking to fight the West in Niger."

"Russia's interests are commercial, in terms of access to mineral resources, and economic, by effectively exporting security services to fragile states," he said. "Russia has no intention, let alone capability, to mobilize thousands of troops to the Sahel to replace departing western ones."

Newsweek has contacted Ecowas for comment.