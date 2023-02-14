Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign Launch Way Darker Than Expected

Former Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday that she would be running in the 2024 presidential election as a Republican candidate.

Taking to Twitter, Haley released a video where she explained her background and ideals and the reasons why she feels she is needed.

Despite the seemingly good news for her supporters, the tone of the video appeared to be significantly darker than was expected.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Rather than an upbeat and optimistic mood, Haley raises the topics of genocide, infanticide and governmental oppression in foreign countries. She also touched on the mass shooting that occurred at a church in her state in 2015.

In the video, Haley spoke about the important lessons her mother taught her, namely not to focus on the differences between people, starting the video on a rather uplifting note.

She went on to say how happy and "blessed" she was to live in America, before dismissing some of the criticisms the country faces.

"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up," Haley said.

"Some think our ideas are not just wrong but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The presidential candidate then talked about evils to be found around the world.

"I have seen evil. In China they commit genocide. In Iran, they murder their own people for challenging the government.

"And when a woman tells you about watching soldiers throw her baby into a fire it puts things into perspective.

"Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America."

The clip then attempted to put a more positive outlook on life in America after mentioning the Charleston church shooting by a white supremacist.

"When evil did come, we turned away from fear, toward God and the values that still make our country the freest and the greatest in the world.

"We must turn in that direction again. Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change.

"Joe Biden's record is abysmal but that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Washington establishment has failed us over and over again.

"It is time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, our pride and our purpose."

She closed her video with an attack on the "socialist left" and insisted that China and Russia were "on the march."

She added that she was not a fan of bullies and would kick back at them if elected.

Newsweek has contacted Nikki Haley for comment.