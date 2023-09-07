A Shocking New Threat to Biden Emerges

A new Republican threat to President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has emerged in the form of a former South Carolina governor who would be the first female president if she were to win the 2024 race.

Nikki Haley, a contender for the GOP presidential nomination, poses the greatest risk to Biden, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.

Haley, who has recently seen a boost in the polls since faring well in the first primary debate, led Biden by 6 percentage points in a hypothetical matchup, backed by 49 percent support to Biden's 43 percent. It was the widest lead in any of any head-to-head pairs between Biden and a Republican presidential candidate, even larger than the one of former President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner in the GOP race. A matchup between Biden and Trump has the former president up by 1 percentage point, 47 to 46 percent.

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 16, 2023. Jim Watson/AFP

Although Haley had struggled to break away from the pack to mount a real challenge against Trump, her performance during last month's debate was well-received by Republicans. A Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos tracker found that Haley showed the most improvement during the event, with support from GOP primary voters growing from 29 percent pre-debate to 46 percent after the debate. Her campaign also said that it received the highest number of grassroots donations in a single day in the 24 hours after the debate.

"NIKKI HALEY is Democrats' worst nightmare," Haley staffer Suzanne Youngblood Lane wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the new poll. "A vote for anyone else is a vote for President Kamala Harris."

Haley's lead over Biden was far greater than any of the other Republican White House hopefuls and notably, the only one that was outside the poll's +/- 3.5 margin of error.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie all held a 2-percentage point advantage over Biden, with the first two men shoring up 46 percent support to Biden's 44 percent and the latter seeing 44 percent to Biden's 42 percent. Voters were tied on who would win between Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was once thought to be Trump's greatest rival in the GOP field, with each seeing 47 percent support. The poll showed Biden beating political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, 46 to 45 percent.

"NIKKI HALEY is the only candidate here outside the margin of error. If I were Joe Biden, I'd be nervous too," Haley's press secretary, Ken Farnaso said on X.

In the Biden-Haley matchup, the former governor did particularly well among white non-college graduates, who backed Haley by 62 percent and Biden by 28 percent. She also benefited from the support of male voters and voters aged 50 to 64. Biden, on the other hand, saw bigger gains among people of color and younger voters aged 18 to 34.

"If you're a GOP donor looking for a Trump alternative, [Haley] seems like a smart bet," former Trump official and conservative commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin added. "Fascinating: Trump barely ahead of Biden head to head in a General Election. DeSantis is TIED with Biden, & Vivek LOSES to Biden."

Biden saw other troubling numbers on Thursday.

His approval ranking, which was 45 percent in January and 41 percent in July, sunk even lower to 39 percent. More than 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the job he is doing as president and even Democrats appear to be less impressed by Biden. His approval rating among his own party fell from 80 percent to 74 percent between July and August. Almost 70 percent of Democrats say they want somebody else to run for president.

Those approval ratings, at this point in Biden's presidency, are in the same realm as Trump and Jimmy Carter's ratings during their presidencies—40 percent and 32 percent. Both Trump and Carter lost their re-elections.

The poll was conducted between August 25 through 31 among 1,503 respondents, including 898 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.