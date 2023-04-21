News

Nikki Haley's White Dress at Daughter's Wedding Sparks Fierce Debate

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has inadvertently sparked a fierce debate on social media about wedding no-noes on her daughter's big day.

Most guests at weddings get excited about the traditional moments, like the first dance, the speeches, the first kiss between the newly married couple and perhaps most of all, seeing the bride in her dress for the first time. There is a lot of etiquette involved and one rule that is rarely broken is that only the bride wears white.

Haley shared images from her daughter's wedding on her Twitter page last weekend, showing the bride and groom, herself, her son and her husband. The picture ignited the age-old wedding debate about guests wearing white—should anyone other the bridesmaids wear colors similar to that of the bride?

Nikki Haley
Former US Ambassador to the UN and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley reacts as she attends the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum at the Charleston Area Convention Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 18, 2023. Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has inadvertently sparked a fierce debate on social media about big wedding no-noes rather than her political policies. Getty

While it isn't clear whether anyone at the ceremony took issue with Haley's decision to wear a creamy-white dress, some Twitter users launched into conversations about the unspoken does and don'ts of any wedding.

Haley captioned the image: "We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them.

"Rena and Josh we could not be more proud of both of you."

Twitter user MadTownLaw commented on the picture and wrote: "Why are you basically wearing white and gripping the groom? Creepy."

Another user alluded to the similarity in the dresses when they wrote: "Which is the bride? You can't tell by this photo..."

Twitter user Liluzihurst added: "Why would she wear a wedding dress to her daughter's wedding."

Another suggested Haley intentionally wore the off-white dress to show up her daughter. User Annie Resists wrote: "This right here says all you need to know about Nikki Haley and her priorities.

"She wore an off-white wedding dress to her daughter's wedding. So rude that she couldn't let her daughter have the spotlight for one damn day.

However, some social media users simply congratulated Haley and her family. One Twitter user even hoped those in the picture would go on to represent America's next First Family.

GB News commentator Albie Amankona wrote: "Hoping this is America's next first family. The GOP needs to stop being Donald Trump's groupies. It's embarrassing."

Twitter user Melissa Bunson even commended Haley for her dress choice and wrote: "Ok, yes your daughter looks gorgeous but can we please talk about YOUR dress? It is stunning and you look stunning. I want to find an event to go to where I could wear it."

Twitter user Lori Engram made a similar comment and tweeted: "Beautiful and your dress is an amazing mother-of-the-bride dress."

Newsweek has contacted Nikki Haley via email for comment.

