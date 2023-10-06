Woman Shares the One Thing Pet Owners Should Do 'First Thing' Each Morning

What's the first thing you do each morning? Many people may admit to scrolling through their phone or checking news headlines first, but one woman insists that there's something far more important you should do instead if you own a pet.

Animal communicator Nikki Vasconez has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her tip for what every pet owner should do "first thing in the morning." Before making your coffee or getting in the shower, Vasconez advises owners to share a moment with their furry companion instead to show them how loved and appreciated they are.

Vasconez, from Pennsylvania, told Newsweek that moments like these can get lost in the chaos of everyday life, "so it's important to take time every single day to give them one- on-one attention."

It could be as simple as giving them pets and fuss first thing or taking them for a walk before the day starts.

Nikki Vasconez, an animal communicator, speaking about the first thing pet owners should do each day in her TikTok video. Vasconez, a former lawyer, told Newsweek that this trick can boost a pet's well-being and improve the bond shared with their owner. @nikkivasconez / TikTok

"Our pets depend on us not only for their physical well-being but also for their emotional health. By giving them this daily, individualized quality time together, we not only boost their overall health and vitality, but also deeply strengthen the bond between us," she explained to Newsweek.

It's no secret that animals can have a positive impact on our lives, as a March 2023 survey by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) revealed that 86 percent of owners felt their pet helped improve their mental health.

Among the benefits that people highlighted in the survey, 69 percent said their pet helped reduce stress and anxiety, another 69 percent said they provide unconditional love, and 66 percent cited their calming presence.

For this reason, Vasconez noted that spending a moment with your pet first thing each day is equally important for the owners as well.

"Taking time each morning to be with our animal friends allows us to start the day in the present moment, which sets a positive tone for the entire day. It serves as a much-needed reminder to slow down and cherish life's simple pleasures, such as these wonderful beings who share our home," she said. "Maybe it's simply petting your animal and reminding them how cute they are, or maybe it's going for a walk at the park. There is no right or wrong here, all that matters is that your pet feels seen, important, and loved."

The rule goes for any pet, whether it's a cat, dog, hamster, turtle, or a horse—whatever they may be, owners should take a minute to appreciate them. According to Vasconez, this can reduce a pet's stress, promote well-being, and improve their mental stimulation.

Dr. Lindsey Wendt, chief veterinary officer of Antelope Pets, agrees with the notion, as she feels that pets pick up on their owner's emotional well-being. So, if people take a minute to feel calm and present each morning, their pet will sense that and feed off the energy.

"As an integrative veterinarian, I wholeheartedly believe our pets respond and react to our emotional and physical status," Dr. Wendt told Newsweek. "Devoting even a few minutes every morning to fully engage with our beloved pets and express our gratitude, love, and appreciation for their presence in our lives is not only beneficial for their wellbeing but enriches our own as well."

TikTok Users React

Vasconez shared her advice on her TikTok account (@nikkivasconez) on September 15, much to the appreciation of many pet owners. The video went viral with more than 814,000 views and 56,000 likes at the time of publication.

Many pet owners have responded to the post by sharing the ways they make their pet feel special, which the former lawyer turned animal communicator has loved seeing. She added that a lot of social media users have thanked her "for the reminder to make this a priority."

Among the 700 comments on the TikTok post, one person responded: "The best feeling ever. I've been doing that."

Another person commented: "The second I open my eyes, I'm reminded that they are my world."

While another pet owner wrote: "Every morning the first moments are a good morning snuggle."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.