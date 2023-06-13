Nikola Jokic's Wife Wildly Celebrates Nuggets Triumph: 'Our Queen'

The wife of NBA star Nikola Jokic has gone viral for her reaction to his team winning the championship.

Jokic, 28, led the Denver Nuggets to their first ever NBA championship after they defeated Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday night at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The two-time NBA MVP not only held up the championship trophy, but was also named the MVP of the finals series.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets speaks with the media after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. His wife, Natalija, went viral for her celebration of the team's win. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images North America

Despite Jokic's success on the court, it was his wife Natalija Jokic who caught people's attention with her jubilant reaction to the Nuggets' win.

A video of Natalija standing in the crowd and holding the couple's daughter, Ognjena, two, while wearing a Nuggets jersey has gone viral on Twitter.

She cheered loudly with her arm raised above her head and then began to swing it above her in celebration.

"The celebration from Jokić wife is everything!" read the caption on the tweet posted by regional Colorado sports network, Altitude TV.

Fans agreed with the assessment and praised Natalija for supporting her husband.

"Our Queen," replied one person.

Another added: "She earned it!"

And a third wrote: "Natalija is priceless Mrs MVP."

Natalija watched on as the Nuggets overcame a 10-point deficit in the second quarter to win the championship, four games to one.

"The job is done, we can go home now," Jokic said during an on-court interview after the game.

He finished the fifth game with 28 points and 16 rebounds and on Monday became the lowest drafted player to win a finals MVP.

Jokic and Natalija met in their small hometown of Sombor in northwestern Serbia while they were still teenagers.

He wasn't the first of the pair to move to the U.S. to pursue a professional sports dream. Natalija moved to Oklahoma in 2013 to play two seasons of volleyball at Seminole State College.

In fact, it was because Natalija was already in the U.S. along with his two brothers that Jokic decided to move there as well to play basketball.

He was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA draft and joined the Nuggets in 2015.

The pair eventually married in 2020 and welcomed their daughter in September 2021.

The NBA champion credited Natalija and his daughter for helping him with his career.

"I think all of us who have a wife and kids should be happy with the persons we have beside us," he said in January on Arena TV in Serbia. "When you have a normal life, it lifts you up and only helps you."