No, a Huge Asteroid Isn't Going To Hit Earth Tomorrow

Over the past 48 hours, several apocalyptic claims have been doing the rounds, suggesting that a giant asteroid is to strike the Earth this week. Do these claims have any basis in fact?

Headlines such as "Huge asteroid is set to hit the Earth this week" have appeared online. Tweets racking up millions of views have been posted to social media indicating that a large space rock is on a collision course with our planet.

To be clear, no known asteroid is predicted to collide with the Earth this week, or indeed, in the foreseeable future.

The tweets and articles are referring to an asteroid known as 2023 BU that is set for an "extremely close" encounter with Earth on Thursday, according to astronomer Gianluca Masi with the Virtual Telescope Project.

The space rock was only discovered this past Saturday by astronomer Gennadiy Borisov at the MARGO Observatory in Crimea.

Not only is 2023 BU very small for an asteroid—measuring between 12.4 and 27.8 feet across—but figures from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) also show astronomers have calculated its orbit accurately and it is not predicted to collide with our planet this time around.

Even though the asteroid is not on a collision course with our planet, it will still make a very close approach.

On Thursday, the bus-sized space rock is expected to come within around 6,500 miles from the center of the Earth, at which point it will be flying above the tip of South America.

Given that the average radius of the Earth—the distance from the center to the surface—is considered to be roughly 4,000 miles, 2023 BU will zip past us at an altitude of around 2,500 miles above the ground.

On the astronomical scale, this is a very close shave. Figures from the CNEOS database show that the flyby of 2023 BU is the fourth nearest of more than 35,000 past and future Earth approaches on record over the period between 1900 and 2200.

The ground track of #asteroid 2023 BU.

On the night of the 26th, it will be:

mag 16 for N. America

mag 15 for East Asia.

mag 14 Northern India.

mag 13 for the Middle East

mag 12 for Africa

mag 11 for South America pic.twitter.com/xjZDh7ZcH0 — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) January 25, 2023

The asteroid will approach less than 3 percent of the average distance between the Earth and the moon, as well as within the orbits of geostationary satellites, which circle our planet above the equator at an altitude of more than 22,000 miles.

There is no need to be concerned about this asteroid given its trajectory, small size, and relatively slow speed. Even if it was on a collision course with Earth, it would likely cause no damage on the ground, most probably burning up in the atmosphere on account of its size.

The asteroid will be traveling at roughly 33,300 miles per hour relative to the Earth at close approach, which is "just barely over escape velocity"— the speed at which an object needs to be moving to break free of a planet's gravity—astronomer Tony Dunn said on Twitter.

The asteroid may be bright enough to be visible with powerful telescopes from certain locations, reaching a magnitude of 16 and 11 from North America and South America respectively, for example.

The Virtual Telescope Project—a service provided by the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Ceccano, Italy, that operates and provides access to robotic, remotely operated telescopes—will also be hosting a live stream showing the asteroid as it zooms past our planet.

The live stream starts on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. UTC, or 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.