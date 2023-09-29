U.S.

Marriages to Suddenly Stop on Sunday in One City

By
U.S. Government Shutdown Marriage Weddings Washington D.C.

A government shutdown looks increasingly likely as the Republican-led House of Representatives struggles to pass legislation that will keep the government continuing to function past the deadline of September 30.

In the event of a halt in government operations, federal institutions will be forced to severely pare down operations but for the most essential of services starting on October 1.

One such function that could be affected is marriage. The city of Washington, D.C., said this week that its court system will face disruption and could delay the ability of couples to legally marry.

"The operations of the District of Columbia Courts will be limited to those functions
necessary and essential to continue the resolution of cases without interruption," the district court said in its shutdown contingency plan. "The issuing of marriage licenses and performing marriage ceremonies will cease during the lapse."

government shutdown
Sign calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to stop the government shutdown seen outside the White House on September 29, 2023. Washington, D.C., says that marriages in the city will stop on Sunday if the shutdown happens. PAUL MORIGI/GETTY IMAGES FOR WE THE 45 MILLION

The announcement points to how wide services will be hit in the event of a shutdown including economic activities cities like Washington D.C. depend on, such as public parks and museums that generate billions in tourism revenues for local businesses.

"In the event of a lapse in annual government appropriations, National Park Service (NPS) sites will be closed," the Department of the Interior said in a statement on Friday. "Visitors should expect that many of the services and facilities they depend on at national parks will be closed or largely unavailable during a shutdown."

Analysts have said that the government shutdown will cost the U.S. economy up to 0.2 percent of growth for every week it lasts. While the losses will mostly be recouped after federal agencies reopen, it takes time to recover from the economic hits the longer the government stays shut.

In D.C., the court system said it would pare down its operations, but some critical services will proceed.

"The Courts will continue case resolution activities in all divisions and Family Court of the Superior Court, and appeals in the Court of Appeals," the shutdown plan showed. "All essential case supporting services from magistrate judges, clerks, court reporters, and others will be continued. Juvenile probation services provided by the Social Services Division will continue to ensure public safety and the protection of property."

But for those who may have planned to tie the knot this weekend and celebrate their marriage unions in the eyes of the law, a shutdown may force them to wait a little longer.

