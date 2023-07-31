No One Is Prepared for How Dachshund Arrives Back From His Grandparents

This long-haired dachshund may have never experienced a boat ride before, but he certainly looked at home on the water when coming to greet his owner.

Tilde Andersen and her dog, Noodle, are visiting her parents at their secluded cabin in Larvik, Norway, during the summer. The picturesque cabin is a boat trip away from most things, meaning Noodle has become accustomed to going for a ride on the water.

When Andersen spotted her dog arriving via boat to collect her, she told Newsweek that "he looked extremely cute." In fact, she thinks the dachshund might be a bit too comfortable with this lavish mode of transport.

"My parents were collecting me from the hairdressers by boat, and they brought him with them," Andersen said. "In his mind, that's how he should be transported all the time, by boat.

"He absolutely loved being on the boat. It was the first time he'd ever been on one, and he loved it."

Andersen shared the hilarious video of Noodle "arriving in style" on her TikTok account (@noodleandtilde) on July 30. Since then it's been viewed over 4.9 million times, received more than 854,000 likes and garnered hundreds of comments.

Coastal trips will be on the cards for many pet owners this summer, and whether you're riding the water or swimming in it, water activities are great fun for dogs. The American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends owners try kayaking, paddle boarding, or rafting with their dogs, particularly the more energetic breeds.

If, like Noodle, your dog prefers to be above the water, owners can enjoy a trip on a rowboat, a paddle boat, sailboat, or a motorboat with their pooch instead. Being out on the water can be an unusual experience for the dog, but owners should ensure their canine is secure and stable at all times.

Some dogs might love the water but hate the unsteadiness that comes with it, so owners can help them get accustomed to the unpredictable movements beforehand. The AKC encourages owners to leave their kayak, canoe or paddleboard in their backyard, and allow the dog to climb on and explore it at home before taking it out on the water.

The AKC adds that it's important for owners to go at their dog's pace, rewarding them with praise and treats throughout.

Fortunately for Andersen, Noodle was a natural on the water and couldn't get enough of his boat trips. His enthusiasm led to plenty of positive responses on social media.

Andersen said: "There have been lots of nice and hilarious comments from people around the world. We have just moved back to Oslo from Manchester [England], so Noodle has moved countries. He's settling in very well and is excited to make new friends."

TikTok users can't get enough of Noodle's luxury lifestyle, and with over 600 comments on the post already, many people love how pampered he is.

One comment reads: "that is an only grandchild right there."

Another person wrote: "What this app has taught me is that there are a lot of dogs out there living a better life than me."

