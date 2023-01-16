Internet Laughs After No Pets Show up to 'Mean' Dog's Birthday Party

A video has gone viral of the sad moment when no one showed up to a dog's birthday party because he's known to be "mean."

The clip, shared on TikTok by Emily Beaver to her account @lovebeav, showed her dad holding the Shih Tzu named Wilson, each wearing their own festive party hats to celebrate the dog's big day.

Unfortunately for the Shih Tzu, no one else showed up, and the caption on the video reads: "he doesn't have any dog friends because he's mean to every dog he meets".

Wilson may not have had any canine friends in attendance to celebrate with him, but the family still managed to make a party out of it. Beaver also wrote alongside the video that "he really enjoyed his pupcake." So, though Wilson may not have had any guests show up, it was still a birthday to remember.

Households are beginning to do more for their animals' birthdays now, with the American Pet Products Association (APPA) releasing figures in 2022 showing that spending on pets has continued to rise year on year, exceeding $123 billion in 2021.

APPA figures reveal that 2020 saw a huge growth in the pet industry as sales exceeded $100 billion for the first time, but the figures have risen continuously in the years since. The data reveals that pet owners spent $50 billion on pet food and treats in 2021, which is a 13.6 percent increase on the year before.

Certified dog trainer and founder of Dogby, Lindsey Fontana-Dreszer, told Newsweek about the recent rise in spending as pet owners put on more elaborate celebrations for their dog's birthday. "There has been a trend over the last decade with more people thinking of their dogs as members of the family and prioritizing their wellbeing.

"Millennials in particular are spending more on their pets than previous generations and are approaching pet ownership almost like parenting. It makes sense that they want to celebrate their dog's birthday to give them a wonderful experience and show their appreciation and love."

Fontana-Dreszer shared some helpful tips for creating a happy birthday for any dog: "If a dog's birthday celebration is designed with their specific needs in mind, it can be a great bonding moment. Strangers, crowds, loud noises, cramped spaces can be stressful for many dogs. Tempting displays of food at parties can spark competition and aggression towards other dogs.

"Giving your dog a few presents is another great way to brighten their birthday. Use wrapping paper to loosely wrap treats and encourage your dog to shred the paper. Just keep an eye out to make sure they don't eat the paper!" added Fontana-Dreszer.

@lovebeav He really enjoyed his pupcake though 😁 even if he’s a grumpy pants most of the time 😂 Happy Birthday Wilson! #thebeaverfamily ♬ hi erica - Cameron

The video was posted on January 9 and has already amassed more than 870,000 views on TikTok. Despite the Beaver family calling Wilson a "grumpy pants," they still managed to garner plenty of support for the birthday boy as the TikTok video generated over 170,000 comments, mostly in support of Wilson.

One TikToker commented on the video: "Yup, we Shih Tzus tend to be that way," and many others mirrored this by writing that they had the same problem with their own Shih Tzus.

There were also many comments left on the video saying, "happy birthday Wilson," so even though local dogs didn't show up to his party, the grump still has a lot of love out there from far and wide.

