No Prospecting, No Sales; No Sales, No Business

If the well has dried up, it's caused by a lack of sales. But that's just the symptom. The root cause is a failure to prospect. An "everyone sells" culture is needed for every business, whether they are in sales or not.

While it may seem obvious, many business owners need help to grasp this concept truly. This guide explores why prospecting is the key to unlocking your business success and allows you to weather any hard times.

Prospecting Is the Foundation of Your Business

"Prospecting is not an activity. It's a lifestyle." — Mark Hunter

Prospecting identifies potential targets and develops an introduction that may lead to future business. This lets you connect with potential customers whose interests and needs align with your solution.

Prospecting helps you schedule meetings with leads that are a better fit for your solution since they legitimately need what you have to sell. As a result, they have a lower probability of churning.

As you may have heard before, sales is a number game. The more hands you shake, the more money you can make. If you prospect daily, you can begin to sharpen your sales skills and end up closing your deal. Even if the prospect isn't ready to buy now, they will likely remember you and may decide to work with you six months, a year, or even several years down the line.

How to Prospect and Close More Deals

But you may be wondering, how do I prospect effectively? We've put together a guide on how to do it so that you're getting the most out of your prospecting activities.

1. Research Your Prospect to See If They're a Good Fit

Prospecting starts with knowing your target audience. This gives you an idea of who you're looking for.

If you're in B2B, you must know various criteria like company size, industry, and job title. This gives you an idea of where to look. For example, you may find them in business directories, the local chamber of commerce, LinkedIn, or other places.

The key is to do the groundwork by performing research on their business. Identify their interests, passions, and problems so you have various connection points to talk about when introducing yourself.

You can determine whether a prospect is a good fit by asking a few questions like the following:

• Does the prospect match your target customer?

• Do they have a problem that your product or service solves?

• Is this the right company? (for example, do they fit the right industry, location, or company size?)

• Do they have the budget?

You've got an excellent prospect if you've answered yes to these questions.

2. Score Your Prospects Based on the Likelihood of Becoming a Customer

Using the above questions, you can score your prospects based on how likely they are to become customers.

You can also refer to your client's history, which helps gauge whether they're an ideal prospect. The idea is to prioritize opportunities of higher quality that are more likely to become an excellent fit for your company.

CRM and lead scoring tools can organize your prospects from most to least important.

3. Prepare a Personalized Pitch: Focus on Helping, Not Selling

Once you've compiled and scored your list of prospects, it's time to begin sending personalized outreach messages and moving them through your sales funnel.

It should be easy to personalize your pitch when you've done plenty of research on the prospect. You can comment about their achievements, hype them up on their latest social media posts, or even talk about some of the problems you've noticed they've had.

When you get them into a sales conversation, focus on helping, not selling. Sell the why, not the what. Let's say you sell web design services. Rather than pitching your services, you want to dig into their pain points and the root causes.

Three Prospecting Tips that Can Lead to Sales

Gone are the days of inputting numbers into a mass dialer and churning out leads. The modern consumer wants to be nurtured and connect with your company before buying. Here are three tips to improve your prospecting.

1. Discover Their Pain Point

Remember, your goal is to help, not sell. You must dig deep into their pain points and identify the root causes. For example, if you notice a company hiring marketers, you know they probably need marketing help.

You can bring this up in your cold email or initial conversation if you're an ad agency. Could you show them the benefits of hiring an agency or contractor versus a full-time employee?

Another strategy is using analytics or reporting tools. Let's say you've analyzed that their website traffic is low. You can give them a free report on how to fix those issues. This is a great conversation starter and builds trust, which can lead to a sale.

2. Always Follow Up

According to Hubspot, 80% of sales require five follow-up calls after the meeting. More than 40% of sales reps give up after a single follow-up.

While you don't want to hound your prospects, you should express interest in earning their business. If you believe sales is sleazy, you may want to reframe your mindset. You're simply helping them to achieve their goals and overcome their problems.

Consider following up with them every week. If they push you off, ask them when you should check in with them.

3. Book Intentional Time for Prospecting

Lastly, you want to treat prospecting seriously. Make it a habit by putting prospecting into your calendar, like you would with any scheduled meeting. Set mini goals about how many messages or connections you want to make daily or weekly. If you do this continuously, you could see your business multiply.

Wrapping Up

The importance of prospecting cannot be overstated. A business can only generate sales and thrive with a dedicated effort to identify and connect with potential customers. By cultivating an "everyone sells" culture, businesses can position themselves for long-term success, even in challenging times. So, prioritize prospecting, nurture your leads, and watch your business flourish.