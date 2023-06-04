'No Survivors' on Plane that Sparked Fighter Jet Response Before Crashing

No survivors were found after a private plane believe to be carrying four people, including a toddler, crashed shortly after prompting F-16 jets to pursue the "unresponsive" aircraft, officials confirmed to Newsweek.

The Cessna 560 flew near Washington, D.C restricted airspace and triggered fighter jets to pursue at "supersonic speeds," in response to the "unresponsive" plane, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed in an online statement. The private jet was "intercepted" by the F-16 jets at roughly 3:20 p.m. local time.

"The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region," the aerospace organization confirmed, adding that it was acting in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In an effort to get the Cessna pilot's attention, NORAD said the F-16s used flares, saying those "may have been visible to the public."

"The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia," the organization said. "NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed."

A Cessna Citation jet aircraft is viewed at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in this aerial photo taken on June 1, 2021. On Sunday, a Cessna believed to be carrying four people crashed in the Virginia mountains after flying through restricted airspace and triggering fighter jets to respond. Virginia State Police confirmed to Newsweek that "no survivors were located." George Rose/Getty

NORAD Responds to an Unresponsive Aircraft over the National Capital Region pic.twitter.com/EX7r1B1Uum — 1st AF/America's AOC (@1stAF) June 4, 2023

It was unclear at the time this articled published as to why the pilot was unresponsive, why the plane crashed or how many people were on board.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, first responders reached the crash site by foot, Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson Corinne Geller told Newsweek via email. She said state police have suspended search efforts and "no survivors were located."

The VSP will identify the occupants of the aircraft once that information becomes available, Geller said to Newsweek.

The Cessna was registered to Florida-based company Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., according to aviation records. John Rumpel, who owns the company, told The Washington Post and The New York Times that his daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter were returning to their home in East Hampton, on Long Island, after visiting his house in North Carolina. He told the outlets he believed they were traveling with the toddler's nanny.

Rumpel said he could not provide any other details, telling The Washington Post that he knows "nothing about the crash," and he is talking with the FAA.

Jennifer Gabris, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), confirmed to Newsweek that the board is investigating the crash. She said that at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, the Cessna crashed in a "rural mountain area" near Montebello, Virginia after being "unresponsive" to Air Traffic Control communications attempts. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Gabris said the airplane overflew its destination of Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Numerous people posted about the crash on social media, with people in D.C. and parts of Virginia and Maryland hearing or witnessing the ordeal. One Twitter video appears to show aerial photos of smoke and debris, shared by Chopper4Brad at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"Cessna Citation business jet crashed into a Virginia mountain side, fighter jets scrambled from Joint Base Andrews could only watch as the incapacitated pilot descended from 30K feet," Chopper4Brad tweeted along with four images.

#BREAKING Images you'll only see on @nbcwashington, a Cessna Citation business jet crashed into a Virginia mountain side, fighter jets scrambled from Joint Base Andrews could only watch as the incapacitated pilot descended from 30K feet #BreakingNews @TomLynch_ @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/A9XszAt66N — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) June 5, 2023

Numerous people tweeted about the sonic boom created by the fighter jets responding to the Cessna. D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon about the loud noise the fighter jets caused, assuring the public there was no threat.

6/4 (3:32PM): We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud “boom” this afternoon. There is no threat at this time. — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 4, 2023

Gabris said NTSB investigations can take a long time to complete, currently ranging from 12 to 24 months. However, she said the preliminary report, which will include "factual information learned to date," is expected to be published in roughly three weeks. Gabris said NTSB will "not state a cause" this early in an investigation.

"Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information and maintenance records," Gabris told Newsweek. "NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation."