Opinion

No, These Indictments Don't Strengthen Trump. That's Just Media Nonsense | Opinion

, podcast host and former congressional staffer
Opinion Donald Trump

Now that Special counsel Jack Smith has dropped a devastating, historic set of charges on Donald Trump for conspiring to end American democracy, we're going to hear a lot more of one of the flimsiest hot takes out there: Indictments only strengthen Donald Trump.

Wrong.

Let me say this clearly: There's no real evidence that prior indictments have helped Trump. There's no reason that these new charges will. And there's a much better explanation for why his lead in the Republican primary field has grown in the past three months.

Despite what the headlines would have you believe, if you look at a the neutral polling average at FiveThirtyEight, Trump got an unimpressive increase of only two points after his New York arraignment, and an even milder point and a half after the classified documents indictment. And both effects faded shortly after. Not exactly a show-stopper, and these kinds of minor, temporary movements are consistent with patterns we saw after the FBI search of his home at Mar-a-Lago and during his first impeachment.

And if previous indictments didn't help Trump, then these probably won't either. Plus, the underlying theory of the case is based on flawed, motivated reasoning. We're frequently told that the indictments reinforce Trump's core message that the system is rigged. But Republican voters know Trump's victim grievance schtick backwards and forwards by now. Is a new indictment really bringing him any lasting Republican votes that he didn't have before?

Trump
Headlines on three daily newspapers report the indictment of former President Donald Trump August 2, 2023 in New York City. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Trump's minor, short-term polling bumps are actually the result of something much more boring and technical: It's called differential non-response bias, and it basically means his super-supporters might get more fired up to answer calls from pollsters for just a few days. It fits the pattern here pretty well.

The indictments aren't helping Trump and they aren't the reason he's increasing his lead. For that, you can thank the fact that Ron DeSantis is a historically terrible candidate. As the second place contender, he's widely viewed as the most likely Trump alternative, and as he has gotten more exposed in the national press, he's dropped half of his support. From March 10 through August 1, DeSantis went from 31.4 percent to 15.6 percent.

And where did those voters go? That ain't exactly rocket science either. Surveys show that Trump is the second choice of around 40 percent of DeSantis supporters. Lo and behold, as DeSantis has sunk, about 40 percent of the 15 point evaporation in his support has now shown up in Trump's column.

In fact, take a look at any reasonable, non-biased poll or polling average over the past four months: Like a mountain reflecting on a clear lake, Trump and DeSantis' polling levels look like mirror images.

When you think about it, there's an obvious, Occam's Razor story of what's happening. In the short run, the weakness of Trump's opponents and the cultish obsession of his core supporters is keeping him in a strong position in the primary. But the long run is a different, more poisonous story for the former President.

Read more

For one thing, there's recent polling data showing that fewer and fewer Republicans believe he did "nothing wrong," and that more of them are becoming open to supporting someone else. For another, Trump's burgeoning legal fees have left his campaign flat broke, a problem that will only get worse as charges mount and parasitically drain even more of his resources. Not to mention that he's making less in fundraising off of his indictments, quite possibly because Republicans are getting bone tired of being his legal piggy bank.

And finally, even if a cowed Republican electorate dominated by Trump die-hards hands him their nomination for a third straight time, are any of these legal disasters getting him any new votes in the 2024 general election from independents, Democrats, or Republicans who have already forsaken him?

Maybe Trump's primary polling will continue to rise in the months ahead. Maybe he'll keep cake-walking through these primaries. But don't get sucked into motivated reasoning spin or lazy math that it's because his legal woes are some kind of boon.

All these indictments are bad for Trump, and if Republicans want to finally break away from his demon-grip on their necks, they'll need to pick a stronger alternative, and soon.

Matt Robison is a writer, podcast host, and former congressional staffer.

The views in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC