I have some news that will be welcome to the majority of Americans, if not to the Fed or doomsday business pundits: Data matters, and no matter how we choose to sort or distort it, the data refuses to confirm a recession is anywhere close—much to the chagrin of seasoned market pundits; a Bloomberg survey of 27 market forecasters in May found a full 81 percent expect the economy to enter a recession in the next 12 months.

I can't say I blame them. After all, economic theory suggests the aggressive and historic rate hike regime the economy absorbed in just over a year should bring it to a screeching halt. But how's that legendary Yogi Berra quip go? "In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice there is."

We are indeed learning there is a difference.

Despite the Fed's 500 basis points worth of hikes, unemployment rates remain at a more-than-five-decade low. Hiring remains robust: The U.S. labor market added 339,000 jobs in May, the biggest monthly jump since January and the 14th straight month payroll data exceeded expectations.

Perhaps most counterintuitive of all, consumers keep spending despite declining though still constrictive inflation levels.

Add it all up and the Atlanta Fed projects the U.S. economy will grow 2.2 percent in the second quarter, the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

Pardon the Captain Obvious statement here, but those are not the data hallmarks of an economy on the brink of a downturn.

iStock

Lest you think I'm cherry-picking data to prove my point, let me give a nod to a handful of deteriorating economic indicators that cannot be characterized as healthy: We're also seeing plummeting same-store retail sales, rising commercial real estate defaults and auto-loan delinquencies, increasing layoffs in the tech sector, and weakening U.S. manufacturing data (the purchasing managers index fell to 46.9 in May). And yet, none of these have hit recession-inducing levels, making them convenient fodder for the recession Chicken Littles but not reliable indicators of what lies immediately ahead for the economy.

Someone clearly forgot to warn the stock market about the impending recession, I might add. Whereas GDP readings lag, stocks lead. And right now, the stock market data similarly indicates a recession is nowhere in sight. Not only have we officially entered a new bull market, but corporate profits, which ultimately drive stock prices, remain better than expected and headed higher.

Case in point, S&P 500 earnings per share for Q1 2023 only fell 3 percent—as opposed to the expected 8 percent. More telling, analysts now expect Q3 and Q4 earnings to increase—by 0.8 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

Truth be told, we shouldn't be debating the timing of the next recession. Instead, we should be debating how long we can reasonably expect the next recession to last. After all, the theory and practice of economic cycles confirms a recession eventually comes after expansions. And here, too, I'm happy to report the data supports the optimists.

One great indicator for future economic growth is how many patents are being filed. It's something we follow closely at Public Ventures, LLC and our parent company, MDB Capital Holdings LLC when searching out new companies that have the potential to become leaders in their respective industries. Think about it: Before companies can produce any profits, they must first generate sales. Before they can generate sales, they must create products. And before they can create any products, they must develop and file for patent protection. It's the only way to establish a sustainable and profitable business in today's fiercely competitive global economy.

This also means that the number of patents being filed for promising new products is a good indicator of what the market is going to look like a few years down the line. And here, too, there's good news. It turns out, even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't put a stop to the innovation and future economic growth engine represented by new patents; global patent filing activity rose 1.6 percent in 2020 and 3.6 percent in 2021, according to data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Granted, China has a leg up on the U.S. when it comes to the absolute number of total patent filings. But the U.S. economy has a distinct leg up on the rest of the world in translating this fresh IP into economic growth, thanks to its unparalleled, dynamic free markets.

So where does that leave us? We might be stuck with higher inflation and slower GDP growth than we would like in the near-term. But based on the data, a deep and nasty recession is nowhere in the cards—no matter how many pundits might want you to think otherwise.

Even better, the future driver of economic growth, patent filing activity, indicates whenever the next recession hits, it promises to be short-lived. One more Fed hike of 25 basis points or a prolonged pause won't change that reality one iota.

Lou Basenese is President & Chief Market Strategist at Public Ventures, LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC. You can find him on Twitter @loubasenese.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.