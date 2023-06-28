Noah Cyrus, Fiancé Pinkus Mocked Following Engagement

Noah Cyrus has announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in a gushing post on Instagram.

The sister of Miley Cyrus, 23, revealed the loved-up couple had already been engaged for a month, which she described as "so perfect."

Pinkus heads up the COLORS Clothing Company as a fashion designer and while it is not known how long the two have been dating, Cyrus went official in April on TikTok where she shared a video of the pair kissing.

Noah Cyrus walks the runway during the Marine Serre Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France. She recently announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Via Getty

Alongside a series of photos of the pair from high fashion shoots to candid selfies, the singer wrote about how much she loved Pinkus.

"the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," she captioned the post.

"i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."

Cyrus added: "i'm so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i'd be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i'm so grateful for you. i don't know how i got so lucky ... i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you."

Pinkus simply replied to her post asking "u want kids?" and was roasted by Cyrus' fans for his less than romantic response.

"that's all you have to say? Really lmao," replied one person to his comment.

But other people in the comments mocked the newly engaged couple and pointed out that the couple were not smiling in any of the photos Cyrus chose to post.

"Some people in Hollywood literally think looking like a heroin addict is a style. In the world world we just call them junkies," commented one person.

Another added: "Neither of you ever looks happy."

And a third sarcastically wrote: "I can't get over how excruciatingly happy you two look...."

Newsweek contacted Cyrus for comment by email.

Prior to Cyrus' announcement, Pinkus shared a photo of Cyrus walking a fashion runway wearing her engagement ring and captioned the post: "Proudest fiancé."

Cyrus previously dated rapper Lil Xan for a few months in 2018, but they had a very public breakup via social media in September of that year.

They had shared messages on social media, accusing each other of cheating and Cyrus posted a live video on her Instagram about what she deserves in a partner and as a woman in general. Then Lil Xan posted a series of videos on his own Instagram story claiming he always "gets used."