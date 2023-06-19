Family of Noah Enos Hires Private Investigator After Body Found in Chicago

The family of Noah Enos has hired a private investigator to look into the missing Chicago man's death and confirmed that his body was found over the weekend.

On June 13, the Chicago Police Department issued a press release on the 26-year-old's disappearance that said he had been last seen at 10 p.m. the night before while at a concert on the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue. His body was recovered from the Chicago River on Saturday morning, according to police, who are investigating.

The latest comments on a GoFundMe page, which appear to be from Enos' mother, Lee Anne Chapin, acknowledged his death and said the family is determined to "find justice for Noah."

"My son Noah went missing a week ago and on Saturday we got the worst possible news. His body was recovered from the Chicago River near the area where he was last seen," the page said.

It continues: "Please continue to support our family during this time. We have so many expenses and could use both financial help and prayers as well. We are still working with a private investigator hoping to find justice for Noah. Thank you all for the support and prayers!"

Noah Enos, 26, was reported missing in Chicago last week after going to a concert. His body was recovered from the Chicago River on Saturday morning, police said. Chicago Police Department

Enos' cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but according to a Fox News report, Chicago station WFLD received confirmation of his death from the medical examiner. An autopsy to determine how he died is expected.

Another GoFundMe page, organized by a niece of Lee Anne Chapin, Kristen Zoller, also confirmed Enos had died.

"Sadly, we have received the heartbreaking confirmation that Noah has passed away. Though the search for Noah is over, his family is still in need of financial support as they plan a funeral and manage other final expenses," the page said in an update on Sunday.

"The family is grateful for the many prayers, generous donations, and the outpouring of kindness and support you have shown during these exceptionally trying days. Please continue to keep Noah's loved ones in your prayers," the page said.

Before the discovery of Enos' body, his family had spoken to the media about their suspicions that foul play may have been involved in his death.

The co-worker who went to the concert with Enos said they lost each other at the end of the concert after he went to the bathroom around 10 p.m., according to the Fox News report.

"All this stuff makes me nervous because it's just like foul play. Things are not adding up," Chapin told Fox. "And it's weird that he never—he knows his girlfriend's number by heart, so even if he lost his phone, why didn't he get in touch with her? Why didn't he walk home?"