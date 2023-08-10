Sports

Noah Gragson Released From NASCAR Contract After Suspension

Noah Gragson has been released from his NASCAR contract after his indefinite suspension from driving in the series.

The Legacy Motor Club suspended the 25-year-old from the team after he appeared to like a meme on social media mocking the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020.

At the time, the club said Gragson's actions did not "represent the values of our team." But now Gragson and the Legacy Motor Club have parted ways at the request of the NASCAR driver.

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023 in Florida. He has been released from his contract following his suspension. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images North America

Legacy announced the decision on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Today, Noah Gragson requested to be released from his contract as the driver of the No.42 for Legacy Motor Club," the club said in the statement.

The statement included a quote from the young driver saying he asked to be released from his contract so he "can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process."

"I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR— and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

