Noah Gragson Video Goes Viral After NASCAR Suspension Ends

A video shared by Noah Gragson has gone viral on social media, following the announcement that his NASCAR ban has ended.

Gragson, 25, was handed an indefinite suspension from driving in the series in August, after he appeared to like a meme on social media mocking the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. The driver then requested to be released from his contract as he considered his next move.

Nevada-born Gragson and the Legacy Motor Club subsequently announced their parting in a statement shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. At the time, LMC said Gragson's actions did not "represent the values of our team."

The statement included a quote from the young driver saying he had asked to be released from his contract so he "can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process."

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson is pictured in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 17, 2023. A video shared by Gragson has gone viral on social media following the end of his NASCAR suspension. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR—and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again," Gragson said.

On September 12, it was revealed that Gragson would be returning to NASCAR, weeks after his suspension was initially announced.

Gragson returned to X on September 27, when he shared a 35-second video clip of himself working out at the gym. The driver opted to forgo a caption for the black-and-white footage, which has been viewed more than 150,000 times.

The same video was also shared on Gragson's Instagram account, where it has received more than 10,000 likes.

The footage was met with a series of supportive comments.

"Keep persisting young Noah," said one, while another read: "Gragson gonna come back ripped. Gonna be bench pressing cars during his pre race interviews."

In announcing Gragson's departure, there were some words of encouragement from Cal Wells III, the CEO of LMC, who praised the driver's talent and said that he expected him to return to the sport stronger.

"Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality. This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger," Wells said in a statement.

After being reinstated by NASCAR, Gragson wrote in an X post: "I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me. Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have come a better person because of it. I couldn't have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

"I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, and I can't wait to make the most of this second chance."

This is Gragson's first full season racing in the NASCAR Cup series and he is 33rd in the standings. He has not yet had any top 10 finishes.