COVID Vaccine Nobel Prize Sparks Anti-Vax Outrage

The announcement of this year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, awarded to a pair of scientists for their work that led to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, sparked anti-vax outrage.

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded on Monday for their work on identifying a chemical tweak to messenger RNA that laid the foundation for the vaccines against COVID-19 that impacted millions worldwide. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute has praised the scientists' work on transforming vaccine technology. Both have been working and focusing on how different RNA types interact with the immune system since the 1990s.

"Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," The Nobel Assembly said in a statement announcing the winners.

Dr. Katalin Kariko and Dr. Drew Weissman speak onstage at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Kariko and Weissman awarded Nobel Prize and are faced with anti-vax backlash. Getty Images

However, since the announcement, many have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to question the praise for the scientists and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"A Nobel Prize for a vaccine that didn't prevent people from getting Covid and caused thousands of young, healthy adults' hearts to explode. We are living in the Twilight Zone!," Vince Langman, an X user wrote.

While another calls out the vaccine as the "most dangerous medical product ever released on the population. An experimental gene therapy," DD Denslow wrote.

Despite the backlash towards the vaccine, many have also praised Karikó and Weissman for their advancements in vaccine technology and their role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Absolutely well-deserved! Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman's pioneering work has paved the way for groundbreaking advancements in mRNA vaccine technology, which has undeniably played a pivotal role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Their contributions to science and global health will be remembered for generations to come," Antonio Ripa wrote on X.

While X user, Subrata Kar said, "Their contributions have been pivotal in the development of highly effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, saving countless lives worldwide."

In addition, the Nobel Prize said along with the discovery the flexibility and speed with which mRNA vaccines can be developed paved the way for vaccines against other infectious diseases.

Since the discovery, several other vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, based on different methodologies, were also introduced, and together, more than 13 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given globally.

"The vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented severe disease in many more, allowing societies to open and return to normal conditions. Through their fundamental discoveries of the importance of base modifications in mRNA, this year's Nobel laureates critically contributed to this transformative development during one of the biggest health crises of our time," The Nobel Assembly said.

