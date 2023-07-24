Nobel Prize Winner Who Doesn't Believe Climate Crisis Has Speech Canceled

Nobel Prize winner Dr. John Clauser, who has disputed issues surrounding climate change, recently was told he would not be speaking to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Co2 Coalition, a non-profit organization that believes carbon dioxide is beneficial to society.

"Nobel Laureate (Physics 2022) Dr. John Clauser was to present a seminar on climate models to the IMF on Thursday and now his talk has been summarily cancelled," the Co2 Coalition said in a statement. "According to an email he received last evening, the Director of the Independent Evaluation Office of the International Monetary Fund, Pablo Moreno, had read the flyer for John's July 25 zoom talk and summarily and immediately canceled the talk. Technically, it was 'postponed,'" the statement added.

The announcement by the Co2 Coalition came shortly after Clauser made comments disputing climate change during a speech in Seoul, South Korea, at Quantum Korea 2023, an international conference centered on the global trends of quantum ecosystem innovations from the academic, government and private sectors.

Newsweek reached out to the IMF via email for more information on why Clauser won't be speaking.

Physicist Dr. John Clauser poses after having been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10, 2022. The Co2 Coalition said this week that the International Monetary Fund canceled Clauser's speech scheduled for July 25, 2023. Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty

"I don't believe there is a climate crisis," Clauser said during at Quantum Korea. "The world we live in today is filled with misinformation. It is up to each of you to serve as judges, distinguishing truth from falsehood based on accurate observations of phenomena."

According to the Co2 Coalition, Clauser made similar comments in the past, including: "In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis. There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world's large population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science."

According to the Nobel Prize website, Clauser won a Nobel Prize in physics in 2022 for quantum mechanics research. The Co2 Coalition said that he was awarded the Nobel Prize "for experimentally elucidating the phenomenon of quantum entanglement, which forms the theoretical basis for quantum cryptography."

Newsweek reached out to Clauser via email for comment.

A spokesperson for the Co2 Coalition provided Newsweek with a portion of the email Clauser sent to the organization after learning that he wouldn't be speaking. In the email, Clauser wrote that he was informed that Moreno canceled his speech because he "feared that I might say technical things that were over his head and that he couldn't understand."

Dr. William Harper, a founder of the Co2 Coalition, told Newsweek in a statement that it is a disgrace that Clauser has been silenced.