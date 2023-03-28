The family of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez left the country days before an amber alert was issued, according to reports.

Rodriguez-Alvarez, had an amber alert issued for him by the Everman Police in Texas on the morning of March 25.

By the end of Sunday, this alert had been updated to an endangered missing alert and added the child has intellectual disabilities.

The alert described him as being Hispanic with brown eyes, black hair, 4ft tall and weighing around 50 pounds. It added that he had last been seen at the 3700 block of Wisteria, Texas, at 11:40 P.M. on March 23.

ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT UPDATE: initially issued 03/26/2023 for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez from Everman, TX. pic.twitter.com/fbRQDS5asp — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 27, 2023

An anonymous tip that authorities received claimed that family members haven't seen him since November 2022.

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday, police said Rodriguez-Alvarez has multiple disabilities, including a chronic lung disease that requires treatment and oxygen.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer explained that the amber alert was changed after authorities became aware that Rodriguez-Alvarez's mother, stepdad and siblings had left the U.S. on a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul on March 23.

He said: "On March 20th our agency was notified by Child Protective Investigations (CPI) that they had received a complaint from an anonymous source that Noel had not been seen since November of 2022.

"Noel reportedly resided with his mother, identified as Cindy Rodriguez-Singh as well as four biological siblings, ages 7, 8, 9 and 11, and twin five-month-old half-siblings and a stepfather.

"The step-father was identified as Arshdeep Singh, Cindy is the custodial mother of all seven of these children. The family resided at a residence located in the 3700 block of Wisteria here in Everman."

Spencer said that officers went to the home to check on the child. They were told by the mother that Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez had been residing with his biological father in Mexico since November.

He added that the CPI was able to track down the biological father in Mexico, who told them he did not have Noel in his custody and had never met the child due to being deported prior to the birth.

Homeland Security records supported the father's statements.

In attempts to get in contact with the mother the CPI contacted the school and learned the mother had inquired about unenrolling Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's other siblings. The siblings were also absent from the school.

CPI also attempted to contact the mother by phone and at the residence with no success and concluded the mother was intentionally avoiding authorities.

Noting the family flying out of the country, Spencer highlighted that Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was not a passenger on that flight.

He added that there was no physical evidence pertaining to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's status as of right now but the investigation is ongoing.

Spencer said: "What I do know is that we have a six-year-old disabled boy that cannot be accounted for, is missing and that the mother is not willing to cooperate with investigators to simply assure that the child is safe and we are desperately seeking the public's help."

Newsweek has contacted the Everman Police Department via email for comment.