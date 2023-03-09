Norfolk Southern Sees Third Derailment As CEO Testifies to Senate

A third Norfolk Southern train derailed on Thursday in Alabama's Calhoun County as the railway's CEO testifies before the U.S. Senate.

WBMA-LD News in Birmingham, Alabama, reported on Thursday morning that Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade announced that a train operated by Norfolk Southern had derailed. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the reporting to Newsweek and said that there were no injuries and no situations involving hazardous materials. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern told Newsweek that the rail company was "responding to a derailment in Piedmont, Alabama."

"There are no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous materials release. We are working in close coordination with local officials. The train originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and it was traveling westbound to Meridian, Mississippi. We will share any additional details as they become available," the spokesperson told Newsweek.

The incident on Thursday marks the third Norfolk Southern Railway train derailment in recent weeks, following incidents in the Ohio cities of East Palestine and Springfield. Additionally, Norfolk Southern's CEO appeared before the Senate on Thursday to speak about the derailment in East Palestine, which led to the release of toxic chemicals.

"I am going to see this through. There are no strings attached to our assistance—if residents have a concern, we want them to come talk to us. I understand how much East Palestine means to each resident, and we are committed to making this right," Shaw said in part during his testimony.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.