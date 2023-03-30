Man Wins $2M Lottery Jackpot 2 Years After $1M Windfall

A North Carolina man has revealed his shock at discovering that he had won the lottery for a second time, almost two years after claiming a prize of $1 million.

Pharris Frank of Advance, North Carolina, recently won $2 million on a $20 scratch-off, according to a press release by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Frank, 41, works in construction and was working out of town when he bought his lucky $2 million Diamond Dazzle ticket. He purchased the ticket from Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

While laughing about his luck, he said: "I called my wife and told her, 'I did it again.'

"It's cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away.

"What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time."

Frank also noted that the day before his second win he was asked by his friend what it felt like to win his initial $1 million prize. He recalled: "I told him that I was going to double it."

Speaking about the moment he realized he had another winning ticket, he said: "I didn't know if I was dreaming or not. I was just in shock for a while.

Frank arrived at the lottery headquarters on March 27 to collect his winnings, but still had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Frank decided on the lump sum, and after paying the required state and federal tax took home $855,006.

He noted that his first winnings were spent on his dream wedding and this time he would like to take his wife on a vacation.

For Frank's Diamond Dazzler jackpot win, the odds of winning were 1 in 1,528,470.

According to the lottery there are a total of 2 out of 6 total tickets remaining that would grant the player the top prize.

After the $2 million prize, the next highest-valued prize is $100,000, of which the player has a 1 in 764,235 chance of winning. There are a total of 5 tickets out of 12 remaining for this prize.

While the chances of winning two large payouts on the lottery are low, it has happened to individuals before.

In 2021, a South Carolina man had two massive lottery wins within two weeks that ultimately made him a millionaire.

The unnamed man won his first lotto prize in July 16, 2021 and collected $40,000 after buying a ticket at a gas station.

11 days later, he bought another ticket from the same gas station on July 27 that won him a prize of $3 million.

The winner told officials: "I couldn't believe it. My family was shocked when I broke the news.

"I asked the kids, 'what are the odds of this happening?'"

In both instances, the man was just one number away from winning the jackpot, but said he had no issue with his overall fortune.