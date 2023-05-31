World

Videos of Seoul Air Raid Sirens Spark Fears After North Korea Failed Launch

By
World North Korea South Korea Ballistic Missile Satellites

Videos are circulating online of air raid sirens warning residents of the South Korean capital to evacuate after North Korea said its launch of a military satellite had failed.

In clips posted to social media, wailing air raid sirens can be heard in Seoul, with residents urged to seek shelter. In an excerpt of a news broadcast from South Korea, an air raid siren interrupts two television anchors live on air.

The alerts came after months of heightened tensions in the region, marking Pyongyang's sixth attempt to put a satellite into orbit, according to Reuters. Japanese authorities also issued an emergency alert for the island of Okinawa, which was later lifted.

The U.S. said it "strongly condemns" the use of ballistic missile technology by North Korea, which U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, Adam Hodge, called a "brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" that raises tensions and "risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond."

South Korea North Korea Launch
People watch a television broadcast showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station on May 31, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Videos are circulating online of air raid sirens warning residents of the South Korean capital to evacuate after North Korea said a launch of a military satellite had failed. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

On Wednesday, North Korean state media said an "accident occurred during the launch of military reconnaissance satellite," launched shortly before 6.30 a.m. local time close to the country's border with China, and the Yellow Sea.

A rocket, described as a "Chollima-1," carrying the satellite plunged into the sea after a malfunction with one of its engines after the initial flight stage, the state Korean Central News Agency reported.

The country's space agency will "thoroughly investigate the serious defects revealed in the satellite launch" and carry out a second attempt "as soon as possible," the state news agency added.

A missile expert told the South Korean English-language daily, the Korea Herald, that a second launch attempt could take place "within a few weeks."

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was detected at 6.29 a.m. and what is believed to be part of the vehicle had been retrieved, according to South Korean media.

North Korea Failed Launch
A handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry shows the object salvaged by South Korea's military that is believed to be part of a North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into the sea following a launch failure on May 31, 2023. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was detected at 6.29 a.m. and what it believed to be part of the projectile had been retrieved, according to South Korean media. South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

Authorities in Seoul retracted the air alert in the capital shortly after it was issued at 6.41 a.m. local time, saying the emergency warning was "erroneous," South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. The correction was sent 20 minutes after the original alert, according to the Korea Herald.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon defended the use of the alert, saying there "can be no compromise on safety, and our principle is to respond in a manner that can be seen as excessive" according to Yonhap.

In Japan, the Prime Minister's office tweeted that North Korea had launched a "suspected ballistic missile," adding more updates would follow shortly.

In a subsequent message, the Japanese leader's office said that as of 6.32 a.m. local time, authorities were working to provide more information to the public, secure its assets such as aircraft and "take all possible measures for precaution."

Read more

"This launch involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile program," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, using an acronym to referring to North Korea's title of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We are assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners," the U.S. military added.

Earlier this year, the U.S. and South Korea announced the largest-scale joint military drills for years, which Pyongyang called "nuclear blackmail."

"Reckless military acts" by the U.S. and South Korea mean Pyongyang will "improve various defensive and offensive weapons and have the timetables for carrying out their development plan," North Korea's Central Military Commission said, cited in North Korean state media.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC