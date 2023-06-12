North West Feeds Bianca Censori Sushi at Kanye's NSFW Party, Video Shows

Video footage has emerged of Kanye "Ye" West's daughter, North, attempting to hand-feed his partner, Bianca Censori, food from a sushi tray at his birthday party.

Rapper and fashion designer West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was the man of the hour at a soirée on Saturday, two days after his 46th birthday on June 8.

In photographs, shared by multiple outlets, nine-year-old North—who is West's eldest child with ex-wife Kim Kardashian—wore special effects makeup on her face as she arrived at the venue hand-in-hand with Censori.

North West on July 6, 2022, in Paris, France. She was pictured attending her dad's birthday party over the weekend with his partner, Bianca Censori. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Several videos and photos posted on social media as the proceedings got underway showed North getting into the spirit of things, as she filmed her dad rapping along to his track "Off the Grid" with Censori looking on.

North was also seen examining the broad selection of sushi that featured a nude model lying on a table with trays of the popular Japanese food covering her body. The practice is known as Nyotaimori, or body sushi. Nantaimori is the male equivalent.

Kanye’s birthday party last night 😳 pic.twitter.com/ns95MopTFG — RapTV (@Rap) June 11, 2023

After playfully sticking her tongue out while checking out the culinary offerings, North was filmed picking up a slice of sashimi and attempting to handfeed it to Censori, who swiftly moved her head away in refusal. As the camera panned away from the pair, North appeared insistent on sharing the food with Censori.

North West trying to feed Kanye’s wife Bianca sushi 😭 pic.twitter.com/N3qrzV37OR — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 12, 2023

The gathering was a star-studded affair, with Chlöe Bailey, Ty Dolla Sign and Freddie Gibbs among those in attendance.

Snapshots and video clips showed the venue to be dimly lit with an array of candles, as revelers were entertained with a medley of West's hits.

Kanye had naked sushi at his birthday party and everybody showed up pic.twitter.com/uS4d2QJHaQ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 11, 2023

TMZ reported in January that West had a low-key wedding ceremony with Censori. However, the couple are yet to file a marriage certificate to make their union legal.

Censori's LinkedIn profile says that she has worked as head of architecture at Yeezy, West's clothing and apparel brand.

She appears to have grown up in Melbourne, Australia, where she attended school. Censori then went to the University of Melbourne to get her bachelor's degree in architecture, followed by a master's in the same subject. Her LinkedIn page adds that she is the owner of a company called Nylons Jewellery.

(L-R) Kanye West and his partner, Bianca Censori, on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The rapper has now celebrated his 46th birthday. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Reports of West's romance first emerged several weeks after he finalized his divorce from Kardashian. Following his 2021 split from Kardashian, West was linked to Italian-born Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and Brazilian model Juliana Nalú.

West and Kardashian married in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. They share four children—daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

In recent months, West has kept something of a low profile following several weeks of controversy. In 2022, he lost a number of business deals and was widely condemned after making a string of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.