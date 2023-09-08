North West Lashes Out at Mom Kim Kardashian Over Beyoncé Concert Slip-Up

North West has been caught scolding Kim Kardashian at a Beyonce concert, with her mother not being ready for a lights, camera, moment with the superstar pop diva on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The oldest child, 10, of the SKIMS founder, 42, often goes viral for her exchanges with her mother. This interaction was caught by a fellow attendee at one of the Los Angeles stop of the disco-inspired extravaganza and posted to TikTok.

In the video, Beyonce is performing her new album's lead single "Break My Soul" to the crowd with her face away from the Kardashian-Wests' section. North is patiently waiting for her mom to take her photo when Beyonce finally faces their direction. However, Kim got waylaid by an engrossing chat with Beyonce's husband Jay-Z, missing her opportunity for her snap with the icon.

North waited for Beyoncé to look towards her for 5 minutes so Kim could photograph her with Beyoncé. She was ready to pose the only time Beyoncé turned towards her, and then she noticed Kim was talking with Jay and her camera wasn't open💀 pic.twitter.com/SEd1QT8Qm5 — Maia (@dropfwt) September 6, 2023

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dropfwt shared the video: "North waited for Beyoncé to look towards her for 5 minutes so Kim could photograph her with Beyoncé. She was ready to pose the only time Beyoncé turned towards her.

"And then she noticed Kim was talking with Jay and her camera wasn't open [skull emoji]"

People saw the funny in the clip and clambered to make jokes in response to the reaction, which showed that every kid struggles to get their parent's attention sometimes.

"Guys Kim had ONE JOB and she failed," wrote X user @LyaDiamondD.

X user @swe_etlove commented, "I can hear that 'MOOOOOMMMMMM' from here"

"Kim had ONE JOB and she failed," said @BoipeloxM.

The incident happened at what was dubbed the 'B'Day concert' as it was Beyonce's 42nd birthday, an occasion marked by Diana Ross serenading her with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" at the show. The silver-clad audience included A-listers like Viola Davis, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Quinta Brunson.

The show, which is part of a 43-date international tour expected to rake in $2 billion, was a whole family affair for the Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, along with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who went public with her rumored boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. The pair were captured kissing in the VIP section.

North was not the only member of the next generation joining them as Penelope Disick, was photographed at the party with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The 11-year-old was unable to be accompanied by her pregnant mother Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to hospital for emergency foetal surgery. Her Blink 182 drummer husband Travis Barker rushed to her side as they are expecting their first baby together.

North and her mother have a long history of endearing fans with their internet antics, like when they poked fun at speculation her father Kanye West was missing. They posted a TikTok showcasing North dressed in style similar to her father, who changed his name to Ye in November 2021, complete with stare and drawn-on goatee in January this year.

During one of his online tirades, Ye expressed discontent with North's prolific social media use.

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the Renaissance World Tour on September 4 2023 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images News

Along with her camera-friendly eldest, Kim also has son Saint, seven, daughter Chicago, five, and son Psalm, four, with ex Kanye West, who has been embroiled in a string of controversies in recent years. Examples include his harassment campaign of both his ex-wife and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson amid their divorce, which was finalized in March last year.

The "Donda" rapper was eventually banned from X after he incited violence against Jewish people, and lost his deals with brands like Adidas and Gap.