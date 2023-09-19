Tech & Science

Geomagnetic Storm Triggers Spectacular Aurora Across U.S. States

By
Tech & Science Space Weather Northern Lights Aurora Borealis Coronal mass ejection

A geomagnetic storm whipped up above the U.S. last night as solar winds slammed into the Earth's atmosphere, sparking a gorgeous display of glowing lights in the sky.

During the September 18 G2-level storm, spectacular ripples of the Northern Lights were seen above several northern U.S. states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Montana.

Traces of the aurora were even visible on camera as far south as Nebraska, according to spaceweather.com.

green northern lights
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, illuminates the sky in southeastern Iceland on October 7, 2018. The stunning light display was visible from several U.S. states on September 18. Photo by MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images

Geomagnetic storms are classed on a scale from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme), making a G2 storm the second level of severity. They are usually caused by coronal mass ejections from the sun, also known as CMEs, which is when huge plumes of solar plasma and magnetism are flung out from the sun's surface due to realigning magnetic fields. This solar wind then travels out into space, occasionally in the Earth's direction, at immense speeds of up to 6.7 million miles per hour.

The CME then slams into the Earth's magnetic field and ionosphere, where it interacts with gas molecules and causes strange effects, including the aurora.

"A geomagnetic storm is the alteration of the Earth's magnetic environment. This means when the magnetic fields that usually surround our Earth start to be distorted," Daniel Brown, an associate professor in astronomy and science communication at the U.K.'s Nottingham Trent University, previously told Newsweek.

"Stronger storms will impart more energy on the electrons in our Earth's magnetic environment or magnetosphere," Brown said. "These electrons are then going to be the source of the light seen in southern/northern lights, as they crash into oxygen or nitrogen in our high atmosphere, making them glow. The more energetic the electrons are, the brighter the display."

northern lights
The northern lights on March 9, 2018, in Norway. They were visible in several U.S. states on September 18. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

G2 storms usually occur about 1,700 times per 11-year solar cycle, according to NASA's G-scale. The stronger the storm, the less common, and the further away from the poles the effects of the northern lights: G5 storms can cause an aurora to be visible as far south as Florida, or up into Australia.

"The colors in the aurora are the result of particles in the upper atmosphere becoming excited by collisions with particles coming from within the magnetosphere and some from within the solar wind," Brett Carter, an associate professor in space science at RMIT University in Australia, told Newsweek earlier this year. "The different colors are the result of electrons relaxing from different energy levels from oxygen (the most common reds and greens) and nitrogen (dark reds/blues)."

Therefore, the further south an observer is, the more red the northern lights will appear, as they will only be able to spot the fainter red hues being emitted from higher-altitude oxygen.

red aurora
Northern lights showing green and red light in Finland in January 2018. They were visible in parts of the U.S. on Septmeber 18. Photo by Philippe Bourseiller/Getty Images

"That red color is usually also rather faint since you do not have that many of the oxygen atoms around at such high altitudes," Brown told Newsweek in February. "But, if you have a strong enough activity like we are getting now, there are enough exciting particles in the coronal mass ejections to interact with more oxygen and make the red brighter."

This is why there was a faint red aurora over Nebraska, which was only visible using a camera.

Geomagnetic storms can also have other effects on the planet, including issues with the power grid.

"These storms can influence more than just the power grid infrastructure," Carter said. "The use of GPS can be impacted due to variations in the ionosphere, and the orbits of satellites in low-Earth orbit experience increased atmospheric drag due to the swelling of the upper atmosphere."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the northern lights? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC