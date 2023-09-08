Nurses Allegedly Killed Patient With Pillow After Botched Sedation

By
Science Reporter

An investigation has been launched in Belgium after two nurses allegedly suffocated their patient with a pillow.

The incident reportedly took place after a doctor failed to successfully administer palliative sedation to the patient in March 2022.

Alexina Wattiez, a resident of Oupeye in Belgium, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2021. Her condition rapidly deteriorated and, according to local news outlet Nieuwsblad, the 36-year-old was in so much pain that she asked to be put to rest.

Her doctors reportedly agreed to administer palliative sedation, a medical practice that induces an absence or decrease in awareness in order to end intolerable pain and suffering at the end of one's life. This is not the same as euthanasia.

Doctor holding patient's hand
Image of a doctor holding their patient's hand. The woman's doctor had tried to administer palliative sedation, but the treatment was unsuccessful. PeopleImages/Getty

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative medicine states that palliative sedation does not usually alter the timing or mechanism of a patient's death as it is most commonly used during very advanced stages of a terminal illness.

Wattiez's partner, Christophe Stulens, said that he and their 15-year-old daughter were asked to wait on the terrace outside while her doctor administered the palliative treatment. Suddenly, they heard her screaming.

"I recognized her voice," Stulens said. "Afterwards we saw her lying on the bed with her eyes and mouth open."

The autopsy showed signs of asphyxiation, and one of the nurses reportedly admitted to using a pillow to suffocate the patient after the treatment had been unsuccessful, French-language newspaper La Meuse reported.

"Alexina wanted to sleep peacefully, but apparently there were too few toxins," Stulens said.

The family's lawyer, Maître Renaud Molders-Pierre, said that they did not believe it was an act of malice. Rather, Wattiez's nurses had gotten to know her well over the time that she had been in their care and could not bear to see her in pain after the sedative treatment was unsuccessful.

The doctor claims to have been out of the room when the alleged suffocation took place, local news outlet RTBF reported.

The case is now under investigation, but Molders-Pierre says the family's motives are not solely to receive compensation: "Their goal is not to demand sanctions but to provoke a debate and that this type of affair never happens again."

"Could you imagine that your mother or your wife could end up suffocated by a cushion as part of her end of life? I think no one can conceive and imagine that," the lawyer said.

About the writer


Pandora Dewan is a Newsweek Science Reporter based in London, UK. Her focus is reporting on science, health and technology. Pandora joined Newsweek in 2022 and previously worked as the Head of Content for the climate change education start-up, ClimateScience and as a Freelance writer for content creators such as Dr Karan Rajan and Thoughty2. She is a graduate in Biological Sciences from the University of Oxford. Languages: English.

You can get in touch with Pandora by emailing p.dewan@newsweek.com. or on Twitter @dewanpandora.

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC