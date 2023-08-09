N.Y. Jets Embrace New Star QB Aaron Rodgers on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

It took less than three minutes into the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the 2023 New York Jets to establish new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the star of the show and team leader.

The show started with a montage highlighting the Jets' only Super Bowl appearance and victory in 1969, bolstered by Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, and was followed by the introduction of the Super Bowl winner with the Green Bay Packers and future Hall of Famer Rodgers' journey from the "Frozen Tundra" of Lambeau Field to New York's glitz.

Rodgers regressed a bit last season with the Packers compared to his lofty standards. He threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the 8-9 Packers.

For most quarterbacks, throwing for nearly 3,700 yards with over twice as many touchdowns as interceptions is an above-average year. However, Rodgers entered 2022-23 with four consecutive seasons of compiling 4,000 passing yards. In the previous season, he threw 37 touchdowns to four picks; in 2020, he had 48 touchdowns versus five interceptions. He also had not thrown double-digit interceptions since 2011, when he had 11 for the Packers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is pictured on June 9, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. There's a new aura of hope around the franchise with the future Hall of Famer at the helm, as shown on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Rich Schultz/Getty

A positive for the Jets is Rodgers bounced back in 2012 with 45 scores and six interceptions.

Expecting Rodgers to replicate production from a decade ago, entering his 19th season at age 39, could be a tall task. Jets head coach Robert Saleh and his squad seemed to embrace Rodgers quickly.

"He's the best quarterback I've been around," Saleh said. "Top-tier quarterbacks can change the locker room and hopes for a team. We have that type of guy in Aaron."

Rodgers Wows Young Teammate

Mecole Hardman is new to the Jets after four seasons and two Super Bowl championships with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman telling Rodgers that he regularly watched him during his childhood in Elberton, Georgia, is a reminder of how long Rodgers has excelled in the sport.

"I've been watching you my whole life," 25-year-old Hardman, entering his fifth NFL season, said on HBO's Hard Knocks. "I can't wait to tell my son I got to play with you."

That's an exceedingly lofty compliment considering that Hardman's last quarterback was reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Let's get into a few other highlights from the first episode.

Getting to Know Gardner

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson set high standards for any incoming draft class by winning the Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards, respectively, as rookies on the same team.

Their mutual respect is evident as they battled during position drills in practice with Rodgers at quarterback.

Gardner's graduation from Cincinnati was an endearing moment that shows how persistence on the field translates to life away from the sport. His interactions with his mom while fixing his cap and gown were reminiscent of any college graduate despite his status as a star in the NFL.

A bonus was Gardner graduating with 13-year NBA veteran Nick Van Exel. Gardner and Van Exel reveled in the moment that is a reminder of the importance of a college education at any age.

Rodgers Also Brings Big Personality

One of the reasons the Jets reached out to Rodgers was inconsistent play from former starting quarterback Zach Wilson. Seeing Rodgers joke with Wilson when he got a standing ovation from fans when he exited the tunnel for the practice field shows the competitive edge that it took for Rodgers to become a four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers went into fan mode when Hard Knocks narrator Liev Schreiber showed up at practice by landing on the field in a helicopter. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. He also has a reputation for being eccentric, which surfaced as Rodgers was geeking out with the famous actor.