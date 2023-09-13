U.S.

Internet Shocked as Video Reveals Crumbling Streets of New York

An alarming video of a crumbling sidewalk in New York City has racked up over 12 million views in less than 24 hours on TikTok.

The video, shared by influencer Casey Neistat [@caseyneistat], warns people to "watch out" on NYC sidewalks. Neistat can be seen pressing down on the distressed pavement with his foot and within seconds, a hole appears.

The clip that shows the severity of the hole was shared on September 12 and boasts 1.4 million likes, at the time of publication.

Neistat shows how deep the hole is by placing his arm inside to give viewers a closer view of the pipes below.

Concrete hole
A stock image of a person stepping over a hole on a path. A video of a sidewalk crumbling in New York City has racked up 12.6 million views. Lyubov Kulikova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

One user said: "That would put me in the hospital."

New York City has over 12,000 miles of sidewalks, according to the city's Department of Transportation (DOT). The agency is responsible for the management of much of New York City's transportation infrastructure and conducts sidewalk inspections throughout the city to ensure they are safe.

Newsweek has asked the DOT for comment on the video.

This isn't the first time a social media user has come across a hole in the pavement. Newsweek recently shared a clip of a sidewalk "literally collapsing".

The DOT website explains that sidewalks are made from resilient materials like concrete and blue stone but they need maintenance over time. A common cause of pavement defects is the weather. As the seasons change throughout the year, the concrete may crack and break apart while moisture can seep and settle into the cracks during fall. In winter, the freeze and thaw cycle can cause the cracks to widen, according to a video on the DOT website.

@caseyneistat

⚠️

♬ original sound - Casey Neistat

So far, 19,300 TikTok users have commented on the terrifying clip, many of them managing to see the funny side of it.

One comment, which has racked up more than 200,000 likes, said: "Bro found Old York."

Another said: "That's someone's studio apartment. $2,300 a month plus utilities."

"Don't let NYC land lords see this. They'll be advertising a 1 bed studio with a skylight for $3k/mo," said another.

But the comment section isn't completely full of witty remarks—some users are afraid.

One user said: "new fear unlocked" and another said: "I'd never go to NY."

Daniel Lehewych, a contributing writer, previously addressed the problem of New York City's crumbling infrastructure in an article for Newsweek.

Lehewych, who has an MA in philosophy from the CUNY Graduate Center, said: "Many existing structures in New York City demand urgent infrastructural attention, which, in some cases, means that ignoring the pressing needs of these structures will cost the lives of many New Yorkers."

Newsweek reached out to @caseyneistat for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

