NYPD Officers Attacked With Machete Near Times Square on NYE: Police

A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City, authorities said.

The attack happened just after 10 p.m. at the corner of West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, about eight blocks from Manhattan's Times Square and just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons.

The 19-year-old suspect approached an officer and "unprovoked" tried to strike him over the head with a machete, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference early Sunday.

The suspect then struck two officers in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder, Sewell said.

One, an 8-year veteran, sustained a laceration to the head, while the second—who had just graduated from the police academy on Friday—had a fractured skull.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

"The three officers were removed to Bellevue Hospital where I am relieved to report that they are in stable condition," Sewell said.

Police did not identify the suspect, who was also taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At the news conference, Mayor Eric Adams said: "We're really pleased by the response and how our officers handled this situation."

Adams said he had spoken to one of the wounded officers as he was being stitched up at the hospital.

Injured officer just graduated from police academy

"One of the officers heard from the police commissioner and I just a few days ago at his graduation," Adams said.

"It just goes to show you if it's not the first day, it could be your last day, the actions that police officers must take every day are life-threatening situations. I spoke with Paul and his dad... and his mom and his girlfriend as he was being stitched up and he was in good spirits. He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today."

An investigation is underway to determine a motive for the attack, but authorities said they do not believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.

"There is no ongoing threat. We believe this was a sole individual at this time. There's nothing to indicate otherwise," said Michael Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York Field Office.

The attack briefly sent some people running but the festivities in Times Square continued uninterrupted, The Associated Press reported.

The NYPD mounts a massive security operation to keep the crowd celebrating New Year's Eve safe every year. The operation sees thousands of officers deployed in the area, including many new recruits.

When asked for further comment, an NYPD spokesperson told Newsweek: "Please be referred to the information presented in the presser we held today. There are no updates at this time."