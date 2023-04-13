Which 'Obsession' Cast Member Was 'Disappointed' With the 'Painful' Finale?

New Netflix show Obsession is an erotic thriller grabbing people's attention, but one cast member admits they were "disappointed" by the "painful" final episode.

The four-part series is available to watch on Netflix now, and for those who have powered through the steamy show, read on to see what the cast thought of the ending. For those that haven't watched it yet, a spoiler warning is in effect from this point on.

Obsession is Netflix's new sexy series, based on the 1991 novel Damages, and the 1992 movie Damage. As the cast told Newsweek, there are aspects which have been updated for the modern day. Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy, who play the two characters central to a spicy love affair, revealed how they were left aching and bruised after shooting their sex scenes.

Rish Shah told Newsweek he was "disappointed" for his character in the "painful" finale of "Obsession" on Netflix. Netflix

However, Rish Shah and Indira Varma play the two scorned characters who eventually find out about their partners' respective affairs. They shared their thoughts on that ending with Newsweek.

'Obsession' Spoilers

Anna and William's secret is discovered in sensational fashion in the closing moments of Episode 3 of Obsession. Leaving his own bachelor party to follow his father, Jay walks in to see his fiancée and father in the throes of passion.

Shocked and appalled by what he sees, he steps back and falls over a balcony, dying instantly on the steps below. William, still naked, rushes out to cradle his son's lifeless body. Composing herself, Anna gets dressed, walks past the father and son she'd been intimate with, and leaves the building.

"I was actually really disappointed," Shah, who plays the poor Jay Farrow, told Newsweek. "I was disappointed because I was like, 'oh, man, I just can't believe this is the outcome.' It was painful. Disappointed in that sense and disappointed I wouldn't be able to work more."

(L-R) Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy and Rish Shah in a promotional image from their erotic thriller, "Obsession." Netflix

Despite this, Shah acknowledged that the ending felt appropriate for the story to that point.

"I think it's kind of the right outcome, to really have the impact of the consequences of these sorts of relationships, and the tragedy behind that, it's so painful."

While Jay Farrow felt the pain of his partner and his father's betrayal, Ingrid Farrow, played by Varma, felt another level of pain.

By Episode 4, Ingrid finds out about her husband's affair, and has to cope with the loss of her son.

Writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm said in the production notes for Obsession that her favorite moment in the drama is the scene where Ingrid, after discovering William's infidelity, "gets her moment to tell it exactly as it is and it's utterly earth shattering."

Varma isn't sure Ingrid gets to go far enough with her assessment of William's actions.

"Kind of. I think she sort of does get to give it to him," Varma told Newsweek. "I felt very much that ultimately because of the maturity of Ingrid and William's relationship, that she is strong enough alone—although I'm sure they are codependent to a certain extent since they've been together for however many years."

Varma continued: "I think losing William for another woman she could live with whether or not they would have patched it up. I think their maturity would have allowed for reconciliation or mending healing.

"But the fact that he has destroyed her son, and essentially the life he had to come, is what I think destroys her."

William Farrow (Richard Armitage), Ingrid Barton (Indira Varma), Jay Farrow (Rish Shah) & Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy) in a scene before the secret is revealed in "Obsession" on Netflix. Netflix

Varma noted that the writing of her character's speech, when she finally confronts William, was particularly impressive.

"I think Morgan [Lloyd Malcolm] handled that really well for how she speaks to him and she retains her dignity throughout. I think that was pretty cool."

When deciding whether or not to take on the task of a British erotic thriller, actor Shah, previously a major role in the Disney+ MCU show Ms. Marvel, says he had serious talks as to whether he should sign on to an erotic thriller.

"I definitely spoke to my team about it really closely, and all the people who are closest to me and have a real understanding of who I am as a person, and the types of things I'd be taking away from this and what I can provide to it—my own truth, hopefully," he said. "It was definitely like a very considered decision. But as soon as I spoke to Lisa and Glenn [the directors], I was just like, 'Okay, I'm there.'"

All four episodes of Obsession are available to watch on Netflix now.