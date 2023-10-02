U.S.

'Stay Prepared': Ocean Temperatures Hit Record High Amid Hurricane Season

By
U.S. Climate Change Weather Hurricanes Global warming

Ocean surface temperatures in both the Pacific and Atlantic have hit record highs this year, affecting marine and coastal environments around the world. But the effects of this warming water are not limited simply to the ocean.

Experts have warned that, as sea surface temperatures continue to increase, more frequent and severe storms are likely to occur during this year's hurricane season and in the future.

"Warmer waters mean more energy for the storm to tap into," Matthew Rosencrans, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's lead for seasonal hurricane outlook at the Climate Prediction Center, told Newsweek.

"Warm waters near the surface are sufficient for storm formation," he continued. "If that storm moves over continued warmer waters, it could continue to strengthen, and warmer than normal temperatures at depth provide even more energy to the storm. And for all of those, the hotter the water, at surface and at depth, the more energy the storm has to convert to rain/wind/surge."

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee intensifies across the Atlantic in September. Handout/Getty

Over the past few decades, the ocean has absorbed roughly 90 percent of the warming that has occurred on our planet, according to NASA, and the top few meters of the ocean store as much heat as the Earth's entire atmosphere. But higher sea surface temperatures are not the only cause for concern.

"Climate change is linked to increased rainfall in the core of tropical storms/hurricanes, increased winds near the core, increased potential for coastal flooding/surge—sea level rise plus increased winds—and increased inland flooding," Rosencrans said. "[A] warmer planet [means] more moisture in the air even before the storm gets there, and a more built environment sets the stage for bigger inland floods."

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and affects the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico as well as the Atlantic, while the eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to November 30. Both ocean systems continue to warm throughout the summer months, reaching peak temperatures in late August and early September.

Hurricane and storm intensity follow a similar trajectory, with most strong storms occurring in late August to October. "We should expect one to four more named storms, tropical or subtropical, [this hurricane season], with potentially one to four more hurricanes," Rosencrans said.

"The Atlantic [and Pacific] hurricane season extends to November 30, and some years it goes further. So please stay prepared, know how to get watches/warnings, and know how to get your local emergency manager's messages."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about hurricanes? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

