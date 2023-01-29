Odds to Win 2023 Super Bowl Between Chiefs & Eagles

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

After the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a thrilling last-second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, the Super Bowl 57 matchup has been set. K.C. will meet the NFC-Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

The opening line sets the Eagles as one-point betting favorites.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 57 Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Date/Time Chiefs +1 (-110) -102 O 49.5 (-110) Sunday, Feb. 12 Eagles -1 (-110) -116 U 49.5 (-110) 3:45 p.m. EST

The total has opened at 49.5, the lowest since 2018.

Eagles dominate short-handed 49ers

The Eagles completely dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, but their 31-7 win comes with an asterisk. Niners QB Brock Purdy was forced from the game early in the first quarter with an elbow injury.

Brock Purdy with right elbow injury on sack. Likely UCL sprain. If pain controlled and doctor feels joint is stable return possible. pic.twitter.com/Jgwa8ynsys — Mark Adickes (@MarkAdickes) January 29, 2023

Purdy, a rookie, was only starting because Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were already out. Fourth-stringer Josh Johnson played the remainder of the first half, going just 7/13 for 74 yards, no touchdowns, and two sacks. Purdy returned in the second half but was obviously injured and only threw two more passes.

Philadelphia's defense did what it needed to against a one-dimensional 49ers attack, limiting the Niners to 164 total yards (83 passing yards on 18 attempts and 81 rushing yards on 24 attempts).

Philly's offense was as advertised, pounding the ball relentlessly on the ground. The Eagles finished with 148 rushing yards on a massive 44 attempts. Once the they took the lead and it became obvious San Francisco's offense was going to be severely limited, the Eagles went even more run-heavy than usual to keep the clock running.

The Eagles' league-leading pass rush recorded another three sacks, despite the 49ers finishing the game with only 18 pass attempts.

Chiefs survive Bengals

Losers of three straight against Cincinnati, the Chiefs pulled out a gritty 23-20 victory on Sunday night thanks to a 45-yard Harrison Butker field goal with just three seconds remaining.

It appeared as though the Chiefs might let another second-half lead slip away against the Bengals after they allowed a 13-6 halftime lead to evaporate in the final two quarters. But the defense came up with a game-saving stop on Cincinnati's final drive to give Patrick Mahomes and company a chance a redemption.

A noticeably-limping Mahomes threw for 326 yards on 29/43 passing with two touchdowns and no picks. A gutsy run on third-and-four in the final minute setup the Butker game-winner, aided by a 15-yard personal foul penalty by Joseph Ossai, who shoved Mahomes after he ran out of bounds.

The Chiefs will need every minute of the two-week break before the Super Bowl to heal up. Not only was Mahomes laboring from his ankle injury, the team also saw star corner L'Jarius Sneed go down with a head injury and wideout Mecole Hardman exit with what appeared to be an aggravation of an existing pelvic injury.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce had been listed as questionable before kickoff but managed to play the entire game.

Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl history

The Eagles finally won their first Super Bowl in franchise history back in the 2017-18 season, with Nick Foles leading the team to an improbable victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as 4.5-point underdogs.

Philadelphia has two other Super Bowl appearances, losing in 2005 to the Patriots and in 1981 to the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs are 2-2 all-time in the Super Bowl and this will be their third appearance in the past four years. Kansas City beat San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 but fell 31-9 to Tampa Bay the next season. Their previous Super Bowl appearances came in 1967, losing the inaugural game to Green Bay, and 1970, beating Minnesota.

